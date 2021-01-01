Muslims like Kalyan Singh: Muslims like Kalyan Singh because of his humanity and justice

Aligarh

Although Kalyan Singh became famous all over the country as a lawyer of Hindutva. He was the flag bearer of the Ram temple movement. But because of his humanity and justice, he was also the apple of the eye of the Muslims in the ancestral village. The body of Kalyan Singh, popularly known as ‘Babuji’, was brought to his native village Madhauli in Aligarh on Sunday evening.

Kalyan Singh, a two-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s largest state, will be laid to rest at Rajghat in Narora on Monday. Kalyan Singh was known as a strong Hindu leader. But because of his human qualities and justice, he was also very popular among the Muslims in his village.

Kalyan Singh News: Kalyan Singh was popular among the supporters as ‘Babuji’, he always shared the joys and sorrows of the people.

‘Muslims are afraid to stop leaving the village’

Haider Ali, a member of a distinguished family in Pindrawal near Atrauli, recalled Kalyan Singh’s human values ​​and his sense of caring for Muslims. Asad recalled an incident that took place in 1991 amid ethnic tensions in the country over the Ayodhya dispute. “Babuji came to his village soon after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He immediately stopped and said that he was not afraid of anyone and that he should never leave the village.



Authorities will be held responsible if Muslim cases go bad

According to Asad, Kalyan Singh called local police officials and said that if any Muslim family’s hair was shaved, the police officers concerned would be held responsible. Asad said the case involving Kalyan Singh was not alone. A large number of Muslim families lived around his bungalow in Civil Lines in Aligarh city and Babuji had a very loving relationship with all those families.

Kalyan Singh: BJP’s OBC face, the first icon of Hindutva politics, why is Kalyan Singh so important even today?

I will never forget the justice of welfare: Javed

Javed, the grandson of the four Nawabs, also shared similar memories. He said that in 1991, his family’s property in Bulandshahr was illegally confiscated by some local authorities. When he took the complaint to Kalyan Singh along with his father, he immediately ordered an inquiry and assured that no injustice would be done to him. Javed said he will never forget how quickly he got justice.

