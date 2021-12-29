Muslims will not vote for us because we built Ram temple, removed Article 370, said BJP MP Subrata Pathak in Kannauj

BJP MP Subrata Pathak has claimed that the BJP will not get the vote of the Muslim community, because the Modi government has removed Article 370.

For the upcoming assembly elections, BJP is trying to return to power in UP. During this, fiercely controversial statements are also being made from both sides and the opposition. Hindu-Muslim is also working fiercely to woo voters. In this sequence, a BJP MP has claimed that the BJP will not get the vote of the Muslim community, because the Modi government has removed Article 370.

Addressing a gathering in Kannauj, BJP MP Subrata Pathak made many claims about the Muslim community during this period. He said that due to works like construction of Ram temple, the vote of Muslims will not go to BJP.

The BJP MP said- “If 100 houses are to be built, then 30 of those houses will also be built for Muslims, but even after that, votes will not be received, then what is the reason that votes will not be available. So the reason is only one, votes will not be available because you abrogated Article 370. You people built the temple of Lord Ram, you people built the temple of grand Vishwanath in Kashi. That’s why you won’t get votes”.

BJP MP Subrata Pathak did not stop here. After Muslim votes, he also raised the issue of temple in Mathura. He said that we built a temple in Ayodhya, built a temple in Kashi, now we will also build it in Mathura. Give the one you want to vote for. Pathak said that BJP does not want votes of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pakistan slogans and dream of Sharia law in India.

Yogi’s return possible At the same time, according to the survey of ABP News-C Voter, which came on Wednesday, the BJP government may come back in UP. According to this survey, 49 percent people have said that BJP will come back to power. At the same time, 30 percent people were seen in support of the Samajwadi Party government. Eight percent people said that Mayawati’s exile will end and BSP will get power. Apart from this, six percent people were also seen talking about forming the government of Congress.