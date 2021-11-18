Must This Swab Go That Far Up Your Nose to Test for Covid?

One Canadian said it felt like a painful poke in his brain. An American heard a grunt in her head. A French woman has severe nosebleeds. Others had headaches, crying, or shock.

All of them were tested for Covid-19 with a deep nasal swab. While most people have no complaints about their experience, for some, swab testing – an important tool in the global fight against coronavirus – produces visceral dislike, severe squirming or buckled knees.

“It felt like someone was switching something on my brain’s reset button,” said Paul Chin, a music producer and DJ in Toronto, about his nasal swab test. “There’s really nothing like it.”

He went on to say, “Oh, by my grace, it’s gotten into my nose more whispered than I ever imagined or guessed – it’s such a long, sharp and sharp thing.”