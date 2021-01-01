Muttiah Muralitharan over Dhoni: World Cup final MS Dhoni came ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 because according to me

The Indian team ended a 28-year drought by winning the World Cup in 2011. Gautam Gambhir was the real architect of the victory in the final against Sri Lanka, while Dhoni also played well under adverse conditions. Mahi stepped on the pitch before Yuvraj Singh promoted himself.The former Indian captain’s decision is still being discussed. Muttiah Muralitharan, now the great spinner and part of the Sri Lankan team in the final, has made a big statement on the matter. According to Muralitharan, Dhoni considered his second most dangerous ball.

Muralitharan said that Dhoni had considered him second in the IPL for playing with the same team as the Chennai Super Kings. So Yuvraj used to bother me a lot while playing. According to Muralitharan, who said goodbye to international cricket after the 2011 World Cup, only a few Indian cricketers could understand others.

Muralitharan is the most successful bowler in the world. He has taken 534 wickets in ODIs and reached 800 in Tests. According to Muralitharan, ‘Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir had a second break. He is not sure about Virender Sehwag.

We will tell you that when Muralitharan was throwing the second, he did not use the seam at all, making it difficult for the batsmen to read the ball. You can’t play another ball unless you look at Muralitharan’s wrist.

