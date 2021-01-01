Muttiah Muralitharan son: Muralitharan son bowling action is like his son

Sri Lanka’s great spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has shared a video in which he and his son Narayan are bowling in the nets. The feature of this clip is that the bowling action of Narayan (son of Naren-Muralitharan) is similar to that of his father.Muralitharan holds the record for most wickets in international cricket. The off-spinner is the highest wicket-taker in ODI and Test cricket. Muralitharan has taken 800 wickets while he has taken 534 wickets in ODIs. His last international match was against India in the 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Muralitharan shared a video comparing him on his Twitter account. It has been observed that the bowling action of both father and son is almost the same.

“Father and son! Video Credit – Sunrisers.”

In this video, Muralitharan is seen in Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey. He is the bowling coach of this IPL franchise. The great Sri Lankan bowler has faced controversy several times during his career due to his controversial bowling action. However, Murali made a brilliant comeback each time and stunned batsmen around the world with his spin.

Muralitharan was part of the Sri Lankan team that won the 1996 World Cup. Murali won many matches for his team.