Mutual Fund SIP: 17.5% CAGR Return in this Mutual Fund: CAGR Return 17.5% in this Mutual Fund

Mumbai

When it comes to long-term investments in mutual funds, you get the best benefits. An example is the ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund. In the last 17 years, if one had invested Rs 10,000 a month through a SIP, a systematic investment plan, the amount would be Rs 1.08 crore today. That is, the fund has returned at an annual CAGR rate of 17.5 per cent. CAGR is the return on compound interest rate.

The fund was launched in August 2004

According to Value Research Statistics, ICICI Prudential’s Value Search Scheme was launched in August 2004. It is the oldest value fund in the mutual fund industry, having completed 17 years. As of July 2021, the investor’s assets under the scheme stood at Rs 21,195 crore.

One lakh investment now 22.13 lakh

The ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Scheme is 30% of the total (AUM) in the value range. Value research figures show that if one had invested Rs 1 lakh at the time of establishment of the scheme (2004), the amount is now Rs 22.13 lakh. That is, an annual return of 20.03 per cent. The Nifty 50 TRI has returned 15.91 per cent over the same period. Of this, Rs 1 lakh was worth only Rs 12.24 lakh.

If the market value is good, then the benefit of long-term investment

After completing 17 years of funding, Nimesh Shah, MD of the company, said that in the long run, the scheme has resulted in good growth in assets. When the market value is good and the market is in good condition, long term investment is profitable. SIPs are a great tool for investing in mutual funds. The ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Scheme has invested in all market capitalization for the last three years. It mainly focuses on large cap stocks. The average investment in large cap is 71.24 per cent. Investment in mid and small caps rose 13.58 per cent and 3.42 per cent, respectively. The portfolio has been dominated by 18 stocks over the past three years, accounting for 51.91 per cent of the total portfolio.

The value search scheme invests in all three market caps

In fact, the Value Discovery Scheme invests in stocks with all three market caps of the market. It consists of large cap, mid cap and small cap. This is why the plan offers good returns in the long run. Because stocks perform well in the long run. The advantage of investing in stocks through mutual funds is that the funds are managed by fund managers who have experience in this field.