Mutual Fund SIP: Five Ways to Manage Risk with Mutual Fund Portfolio – Learn Five Ways to Manage Mutual Fund Portfolio Risk

Choose funds according to your risk appetite Your risk appetite mainly depends on the stability of your income, the cash flow you have and the time frame for achieving your financial goals. For example, long-term investors may opt for equity mutual funds. This is because equity has the potential to yield better returns than long-term fixed income products. So, equity funds can be very volatile in the short run, as they have more time to recover from losses caused by long-term market volatility. Similarly, investors whose income is not stable can invest in debt funds. This is so that their investment is safe and they can withdraw money from the fund immediately in case of financial emergency. As the level of risk varies across different mutual fund categories, it is always important to consider your risk appetite when choosing a fund.

Choose SIP for regular investment If you invest through SIP, the specified amount will be deducted from your bank account on the due date so that units can be purchased in the selected mutual fund scheme. Since investing in SIPs is for a long time, when the market goes down, more units can be bought with the same amount, which leads to profit. Therefore, equity fund investors should continue investing for at least 5-7 years to get a high return on investment. SIP installments are automatically deducted from the investor’s account, thus maintaining investment discipline and reducing the likelihood of market changes affecting investment decisions. READ Also OPEC Agreed on increase oil production signs of relief in crude prices

Just avoid investing in NFOs for low NAV The New Fund Offer (NFO) is the first offer to invest in any mutual fund, which offers the opportunity to invest at a face value of Rs. However, many mutual fund distributors try to sell NFOs by claiming that the unit price i.e. NAV is low. Don’t invest in an NFO because its units are cheaper now, instead investors should look at the past record of the NFO’s fund manager and other funds managed by the respective fund house. Investors should invest in an NFO if it matches their risk appetite and financial objectives. If not, they should continue with their existing mutual fund schemes, which are giving higher returns than their peer funds and benchmark index. As far as investing in NFO sector or thematic funds is concerned, only those investors who take high risk and have the ability to track those areas or topics closely should invest in it.

Invest in multiple fund houses New retail investors usually invest all their money in only 1-2 mutual funds which gives them good returns in a short period of time. However, keep in mind that the overall risk of your investment in doing so will depend on one or two fund management teams. If the selected funds perform poorly due to the investment strategies of the fund managers or for various reasons related to the market, the entire amount of investment will be lost for a long time. Therefore, invest in different fund houses to reduce your risk. If one of your funds is performing poorly, other funds may offer adequate returns to offset losses. READ Also Gold fell again after 3 days, silver faded

Review the investment portfolio from time to time Reviewing your mutual fund portfolio from time to time helps you identify low performing funds and balanced equity and debt investments in the portfolio. Keep in mind that funds that have performed well in the past may perform poorly due to long-term fund management strategies and various market factors. Therefore, compare your fund’s performance with their peer fund and benchmark index every 3 months. Withdraw money from a fund that has consistently outperformed their benchmark and peer funds over the past 3 years.

Top 10 Best Places for Affordable Home Loans 10 Best Places for Affordable Home Loans

Here are five ways for retail investors to manage the risk of their mutual fund portfolio. If you manage your risk better, you are twelve years old.