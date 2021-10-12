Mutual Fund: These small cap funds earned 3 times in 10 years, how much money accumulated from monthly SIP of 10 thousand

At present, mutual fund investment has become a great way to increase savings. By investing a fixed amount every month i.e. by doing SIP, you can accumulate a huge fund in the long term. Many funds have given excellent returns in the last 10 years. Even the money of investors has increased by three times. At present, Equity Based Small Cap Funds are giving very good returns. Let us also tell you which small cap funds have tripled their investments in the last 10 years.

Nippon India Smallcap Fund

Nippon India Smallcap Fund has given the highest returns in the last 10 years. This fund has made an SIP of Rs 10,000 per month i.e. investment of Rs 12 lakh in the last 10 years to make a fund of Rs 47 lakh. According to the information, this fund has given an annual return of 26 percent in the last ten years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

If we talk about SBI Small Cap Fund, then in ten years, it has given a return of 26 percent annually. If someone had done SIP of 10 thousand rupees per month for 10 years, then today it would have become 47 lakh rupees. Whereas according to the 10-year SIP, the total investment is Rs 12 lakh.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

On the other hand, if we talk about Kotak Small Cap Fund, this fund has given a return of 23 per cent annually in the last 10 years. If you try to understand it in easy language for the investor, then for 10 years if you do a monthly SIP of 10 thousand rupees, then your investment will be 12 lakh rupees, but you will get 41 lakh rupees.

DSP Small Cap Fund

On the other hand, DSAP Smallcap Fund is also included in this list. DSP Small Cap Fund has made a monthly SIP of 10 thousand rupees for 10 years last year to 39 lakh rupees. In which you have got 22% return every year. That is, this fund has also earned three times in 10 years.

Franklin India Smaller Cause Fund and HDFC Small Cap Fund

Both these funds have given 20 per cent returns in the last 10 years in terms of monthly SIPs. If we talk about its calculation, then with a monthly SIP of 10 thousand rupees, the investor will invest 12 lakh rupees, from which you will get 35 lakh rupees. This means almost the same return will be achieved.

Invest only with expert advice

All these figures have been taken from ACEMF. In such a situation, if you want to invest in mutual funds, then you need to go to an expert registered with SEBI. So that he can give you the right information and the right information about which mutual fund you should invest in. So that your money sinks. It is important to keep in mind that mutual fund markets are subject to risk. Experts recommend investing in any mutual fund for a long time.

The post Mutual Fund: These smallcap funds earned 3 times in 10 years, how much fund accumulated from monthly SIP of 10 thousand appeared first on Jansatta.

#Mutual #Fund #small #cap #funds #earned #times #years #money #accumulated #monthly #SIP #thousand