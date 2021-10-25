Mutual Funds SIP: These blue chip funds gave great returns, know how much they earned in 5 years

Mutual fund SIP is very easy for small investors. If you invest in Bluechip Fund Mutual Funds then you get better returns. Because these funds invest in shares of large cap companies.

Mutual Fund SIP has become an easy way for investors to earn and save. Especially for those investors who cannot invest huge amount. In such a situation, by investing small amounts every month through SIP, you can earn big in the long term. Today we are going to mention some such bluechip based equity mutual funds, which have made a lot of money in 5 years. The special thing is that in these mutual funds, you can do SIP from Rs 100 to Rs 1000 per month.

Axis Bluechip Fund

The fund was started in January 2013. Since then the fund has given a return of 331.27%. While the annual return has been seen at 18.05 percent. If you talk about SIP, then through SIP of 1000 rupees per month, you will invest 12 thousand rupees in a year and 60 thousand rupees in 5 years. With which you will get Rs 1,07,981 with an annual return of 23.7%. If you had invested Rs 10,000 in lump sum, you would have got around Rs 24,864 at the rate of 19.96 per cent annual return of five.

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

This fund was started about 11 years ago. Which has then given a total return of 328 per cent. Whereas the annual return has been seen around 14 percent. If you talk about SIP, then if you invest one thousand rupees a month for 5 years, then the invested amount will become 60 thousand rupees. Which will give you Rs 105172.21 according to the annual return of 22.61 percent. If you had deposited 10 thousand rupees in one lump sum in this fund, then according to the annual return of 17.35 percent, it would give a return of Rs 22273.70. That is, during this period, the investor will give a total return of 122.74 percent.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund

This fund was launched today August 2010. Since then, this fund has given total returns of more than 900%. This means the fund has given a return of 22.63 per cent per annum. If a fund has invested a lump sum of Rs 10 thousand for 5 years, then you will get Rs 25,422.40. This means that the investor has got a total return of 154.22% per cent. On the other hand, talking about SIP, you will invest 60000 thousand rupees to do a minimum SIP of 1000 rupees for 5 years, which will get you 115414 rupees with an annual return of 26.48 percent.