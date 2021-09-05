Muzaffarnagar riots: ‘People have not forgotten the Muzaffarnagar riots’, why did Yogi mention it again? Why Yogi Adityanath remembers Muzaffarnagar riots and Jutland politics is known

Muzaffarnagar. The city, which has been considered the hub of western UP for 8 years, has been mentioned in Uttar Pradesh politics. The area, known for its sweet aroma of jaggery and sugarcane growers, came to be known for a different reason after the 2013 communal riots. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath once again said in Hapud that no one has forgotten the Muzaffarnagar riots. After all, in UP politics, why does Muzaffarnagar come out of the bottle like a jinn again and again? Let’s find out.

What was the Crow incident and how did the violence erupt

Before understanding the politics of Muzaffarnagar, which is called the center of Jutland, let us know what happened 8 years ago? On August 27, 2013, a double murder took place in Kawal village of Kotwali. In fact, Sachin and Gaurav, two brothers from Malikpura village, were killed. According to the allegations, a young woman from the Jat community was molested. In protest, his cousins ​​Sachin and Gaurav killed a Muslim youth. This was followed by the assassination of Sachin and Gaurav. After the killing of two Jat youths, both the communities organized a Mahapanchayat and refueled the fire. The Mahapanchayat held at Nangla Mandaur on September 7, 2013 gave revenge and provocative speeches. People returning from the Mahapanchayat near Jolie Canal were suddenly attacked. Meanwhile, about two dozen tractors and several two-wheelers caught fire. According to eyewitnesses, some bodies were dumped in the canal. At the same time, riots broke out in Jat and Muslim communities in Muzaffarnagar. According to official figures, the communal violence killed 62 people and forced more than 40,000 to seek refuge in relief camps.

The Muzaffarnagar violence damaged clothes in western UP

Let us now turn to the politics of Muzaffarnagar. In fact, under the leadership of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) took its political roots on the soil of Mahendra Singh Tikait, the leader of the Indian Farmers Union. In fact, in 1987, there were communal riots in Meerut. The violence lasted for three months but Mahendra Singh Tikait did not allow it to spread beyond the Meerut border. Tikait united Hindu and Muslim communities by holding village panchayats. But 26 years later, in September 2013, when violence broke out in Muzaffarnagar, the fabric deteriorated further. This broke the Jat-Muslim social equation of the RLD. The effect was visible on the elections and in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the seats in Western UP. Chaudhary Ajit Singh was defeated at his fort at Baghpat. The BJP has never had such a clean sweep in Jatlant. Three years later, it was time for assembly elections again. This time again the RLD has almost been wiped out from Western UP. The party won only one seat, that of Chhaprauli.

RLD again came close to his vote bank

Even in 2019, the politics of Muzaffarnagar has not changed. This time Chaudhary Ajit Singh contested from Muzaffarnagar constituency but lost to Sanjeev Balyan in a close contest. On the other hand, Jayant Chaudhary also lost to BJP’s Satyapal Singh in Baghpat seat. For the last one year, the Jat-Muslim equation has been re-emerging in Western UP. Jat farmers are mainly active in the peasant movement. Jayant Chaudhary has come close to his main vote bank by showing activism in this movement. In western Uttar Pradesh, Jats and Muslims are seen coming on the same platform. Due to agriculture, a deep bond has been formed between the societies. The Jats are farmers, the Muslims have Mula Jats, they are farmers and the Jats working in their fields. To reduce the animosity between Jats and Jats, the RLD has organized Dalit Sadbhavana Yatras in the area. By creating such a social equation, the opposition in Western UP is trying to strengthen itself before the elections.

The ticket raised the question of sugarcane growers

According to political analysts, the BJP fears a loss in Western UP this time. In such a situation, Abba Jan is sometimes mentioned about the Muzaffarnagar riots from the platform of the rally. The problem of sugarcane growers in this belt is also big. The BJP is claiming from every platform that about Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been given so far. At the same time, Rakesh Tikait has repeatedly lashed out at Modi and the Yogi government over the issue of not raising sugarcane prices. Tikait also said in Muzaffargarh Kisan Mahapanchayat that the BJP government has not increased a single rupee of sugarcane.

Jayant Chaudhary will fight from Chhaprauli

In this election, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will contest from Chhaprauli constituency in Baghpat district. From this place his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh started politics and won six times in a row. The RLD has an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. On October 7, Jayant will hold his first election rally at Nurpur in Hapur. This is considered to be the beginning of the 2022 election campaign. They have a daily rally program in Western UP till October 30. At the same time, the RLD is preparing its election manifesto by talking to the farmers of western UP who are protesting on the Ghazipur border. According to political experts, during the 2022 elections, the BJP feels that the election maths of Western UP should not go awry. In such a situation, the issue of Muzaffarnagar will continue to heat up again and again in this Assembly election.

