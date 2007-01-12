My Airtel 4.28.0.2 APK for Android – Download



Use My Airtel app to recharge your prepaid number on the Airtel Network. Or you can pay the bills for your PostPaid number straight from the app. You can recharge any other Airtel or another network number as well giving you the ability to help out friends in need. App recharge is very easy as you can select from talk time as well as 2G/3G packages and make the payment really easily. This app works for consumers in India only.

The Airtel app claims all online transactions to be safe and secure. There is a coupon free with every recharge, regardless of the amount. Even if you don’t have any data or money left in your account the app will still work. All you have to do is turn on your internet connection and you will be good to go for easy recharge.

Paying and Recharging with The Airtel App

Having this app will save you from long queues when you want to pay your broadband or DTH bill. The app users can also pay utility and other compatible service bills straight from the app. It truly is a wonderful app that is an easy and convenient fix. Subscribing to different Airtel packages and bundles is very easy. Just head over to the bundle’s section and choose the one that suits your needs. Press subscribe and the amount will be deducted from your app account.

Users can shake or swipe “Airtel Surprises” for offers and discount vouchers. This feature gives me so many cool offers from different categories like entertainment, online shopping, traveling, food, and much more just by shaking the mobile phone. Using the Calculator feature you can choose the best package for yourself. This feature asks you various inputs like the number of web pages you browse on a daily basis and also the number of games, videos, songs that you see online every day.

Based on your input, it performs some arithmetic and gives the best-suited plan for you, ie., depending upon your usage, you are given the best data plan. My Airtel app is for you if you use the Airtel network, to download the app just click on the download button above. Let us know what is your favorite feature about this app in the comments section below. Try my Jio as well if it’s supported by your network.