My children’s Instagram accounts are also being hacked, Priyanka Gandhi said on phone tapping, asked – does the government have any work

Priyanka Gandhi has accused the UP government that even the Instagram accounts of her children have been hacked. He lashed out at the UP government and asked whether the government has any work?

The matter of phone tapping is hot in UP at this time. Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the UP government taps his phones and Yogi listens to the conversation. Now Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has accused the UP government and said that even the Instagram accounts of her children have been hacked. He lashed out at the UP government and asked whether the government has any work?

Priyanka also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s women empowerment conference organized in Prayagraj today. He said that because of Congress’ campaign, Ladki Hoon, Ladge Sakti Hoon, the Prime Minister has to work for women. He said that the Prime Minister has bowed before the power of women and this is the victory of the women of Uttar Pradesh.

Vastimal Chauhan wrote – After marriage, the in-laws’ gotra is imposed, then where did this Gandhi come from, all are slaves of Gandhi, should there be a daughter-in-law. SK Diwakar asked- This is the work left for the government. Now even put the blame like this, people will be able to believe. Hey brother, politics is at the lowest level. One wrote – It is a good excuse to enter politics by making allegations and Gandhi will also add to the name.

Sudhir Singh wrote that both brother and sister have gone mad. They don’t have so much tact, what to say, what to do, how to do it. Just keep on accusing. People all over the world are sitting free for Besan’s family. Many days have passed, no one asks you in your party.

Priyanka Gandhi @priyankagandhi Said on phone tapping that my children’s Instagram accounts are also being hacked via @ranveerabp — Pankaj Jha (@pankajjha_) December 21, 2021

One user wrote – Even now the code of conduct has not been implemented, the blind devotees started trembling from now on. Viral photo with Mulayam Singh is telling that it is understood that… leave 22 and think of 24. Sachin Soni wrote – Yes, children have to be launched too. That’s why Gandhi has been replaced by Vadra. One taunted – both these brothers and sisters have come to do politics or the game of dolls and dolls.

It is lying completely, it has started doing frivolous acts in politics, just to defame the government, it does not see in Rajasthan where there is anarchy, every day some rape, beating the police, do not act on those who are guilty. But take action on the one who registers FIR. — rk mishra (@Bharkhaniwala) December 21, 2021

It is worth noting that as the UP elections are approaching, the political temperature is rising in the same way. Yogi Adityanath is constantly active with PM Modi. PM has held fast rallies in Gorakhpur, Varanasi as well as in Prayagraj. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is also rapidly increasing his penetration among the people. He has a rapport with the RLD. Meanwhile, Congress is relying on Priyanka’s charisma. The BSP is single-handedly contesting the elections, but in political circles, it is being described as the B-team of the BJP.