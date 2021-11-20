My Father Was a Black Photojournalist When There Were So Few

This article is also a weekly newspaper. Sign up for race / related Here.

Journalist Oscar Jimenez, who is black, has a gorgeous pink sky behind a trio of state police holding his CNN press pass like a shield. I am showing my father a video taken during last year’s protest after the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mr Jimenez is quietly speaking into the microphone, explaining that he and his staff will do what the police want. Instead, officers remove his microphone and handcuff him to the back. They refuse to say why they are arresting him. They arrest its creator and cameraman. The camera has dropped the recording to the ground.

Seeing this footage gave me a new appreciation for the laminated press passes that I found in the junk drawer in our apartment in Los Angeles when I was growing up, photos of my father, Lester Sloan, playing various stages of Afro and Vintage. Suite My father began his career as a cameraman for a CBS affiliate company in Detroit in the late 1960’s. When the riots broke out in 1967, he brought the film to the office of the Detroit Free Press. The newspaper did not need help, but the editors sent him upstairs to Newsweek’s office. There weren’t many journalists willing to cover the uprising in the magazine, so someone typed a note for him in exchange for a press pass. He held it close as he walked out of the camera that night.

After I showed him the video of Mr. Jimenez’s arrest, I remember the first time my dad hired him for Newsweek.. “It was a terrible night,” he said. “The scary thing is that all these people, from the whites, the National Guard, from the upper peninsula or somewhere, and they were as scared of me as I was of them. The only difference was that they had guns and I only had a camera and a note. “