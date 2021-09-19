‘My heart pounded when I realized I was that someone’
sticky situation
Dear Diary:
As I sat down to finish burgers at Dumbo pier while waiting for the ferry to arrive, I saw tourists taking selfies and enjoying their own burgers. We all felt happy and free.
I watched a sparrow hop toward a translucent, molten, gummy-candy blob that was clinging to the pier and pecking its little beak into it.
To my surprise, it stayed there. No matter how much the bird flapped its wings, it got stuck. He tried to use his legs to free himself, but was injured only to have his legs stuck as well.
Somebody must help this bird, I thought.
I stood to look for someone who could come to the rescue, but no one else saw what was happening. My heart started beating faster when I realized that I was the one.
I went upstairs and dropped some seltzer on the bird’s beak, allowing it to lift its head. I tried to put a little bit on his feet, but they were so stuck it didn’t matter.
Thinking about all the reasons for not touching the bird, I took out my handkerchief anyway and made the sparrow run slowly from behind. The bird got out of the drop and flew away.
My boat swung in and I moved on, like everyone else, except I felt like a hero.
– Michelle Mirisol
gym crashers
Dear Diary:
Early 1968 on a Rainy Queens Saturday – or was it 1969? – My friends Andy, Carl, Charlie and I gathered for our weekly two-on-two basketball game.
Instead of playing outside, Carl, who was a student at St. John’s at the time, suggested that we go to the university gym.
A game was scheduled for that evening, but the building was open and seemed empty. As we walked down a hallway toward the polished wood floors, who should exit his office, but the venerable St. John’s coach Lou Carnasecca.
“What are you doing here?” He asked.
Just wanna play some hoops, coach, we said.
“Get out of here,” he said, not mercilessly.
we did.
— Danny Domoff
buttoned up
Dear Diary:
I was going for a job interview on Q. I looked down and saw that the button on my left arm was open. I tried to back it up several times, but I was so nervous about the interview that my hands were trembling.
An old lady sitting next to me saw that I was struggling.
“Do you want me to help you?” he asked softly.
“Yes, please,” I said blushing and extending my hand to him.
He carefully buttoned the sleeve, and we rode quietly the rest of the way. When we got to our stop, I looked back and nodded as I got off the train. She smiled back at me.
I got the job.
– Abigail Murray
something about life
Dear Diary:
On one of the last snowy evenings of winter, I was walking through the village, headed for an Uptown train with my umbrella, scarf, and neck on, intending to avoid the icy spots on the sidewalk.
A young man, probably in his mid-20s, in a black pea coat and hoodie, came up to me. I was ready for him to ask me for directions to the New School or the Path Train.
He stopped directly in front of me, an innocent look on his face.
“Tell me something about life,” he said.
Interesting assignment.
“It’s important to be present,” I said. “Be in every moment as much as you can.”
He was still looking at me.
“And take away the worry; It generally sucks.”
He stood there.
“This is right?” I asked.
“Yes,” he said, and then he went through the snow.
— Robert Moulthrop
Outside Towner
Dear Diary:
My college roommate grew up in the suburbs of Massachusetts and moved to Texas shortly after. Years later, he came to visit me in New York for a week’s stay.
I picked her up at the airport in Newark, and as we went back to our apartment and caught up with each other’s lives, we talked about what we’d do during her stay and where we’d go.
It quickly became apparent that the idea of relying on mass transit and running for day-to-day tasks and activities was new to him.
As we walked into the garage of my building, he asked if he should leave his jacket in the car for later.
“You don’t understand,” I said. “We don’t see the car again until you get back to the airport.”
— Brian Jaffe
Illustration by Agnes Lee
