‘My heart pounded when I realized I was that someone’

sticky situation

Dear Diary:

As I sat down to finish burgers at Dumbo pier while waiting for the ferry to arrive, I saw tourists taking selfies and enjoying their own burgers. We all felt happy and free.

I watched a sparrow hop toward a translucent, molten, gummy-candy blob that was clinging to the pier and pecking its little beak into it.

To my surprise, it stayed there. No matter how much the bird flapped its wings, it got stuck. He tried to use his legs to free himself, but was injured only to have his legs stuck as well.

Somebody must help this bird, I thought.

I stood to look for someone who could come to the rescue, but no one else saw what was happening. My heart started beating faster when I realized that I was the one.