My how they’ve changed! Khloe, Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan

My how they've modified! Khloe, Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan



Retaining Up With The Kardashians reunion particular is about to premiere on June 17 in a two half sit-down occasion.

A teaser for the upcoming particular dropped Wednesday, that includes Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner getting grilled by host Andy Cohen.

In honor of the reunion, Dailymail.com appears to be like again at the girls and how a lot they’ve modified since KUWTK first debuted in 2007.

Then and now: Retaining Up With The Kardashians reunion particular is about to premiere on June 17 in a two half sit-down occasion.

Kylie, 23, started showing on KUWTK when she was 9, and appears to be like dramatically completely different in the newest reunion clip

The collection is about to finish on Thursday, June 10 following 20 seasons and 14 years on the air.

Kicking off the transformations was Khloe Kardashian, who regarded unrecognizable whereas sporting darkish brunette tresses, heavy eye make-up and a full pout.

Khloe, 36, who was 22 when the present first aired, regarded visibly completely different in season one – one thing which has led many followers to take a position if she’s undergone cosmetic surgery, together with nostril, lips and chin work.

Khloe, who shares daughter True with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, weathered a photoshop scandal earlier this 12 months and fixed questions on her photoshopping her photos – resulting from her altering look.

An unedited bikini image of her went viral on-line – prompting immediate backlash over the star’s alleged use of photoshop.

Though the picture proved to be a stark distinction to her retouched Instagram snaps, Khloe truly acquired a ton of optimistic feedback about her pure physique and seemingly makeup-free face.

In the months main as much as the viral snap, Kardashian’s followers had marveled at her unrecognizable face in sure photographs and usually unusual proportions in some of her Good American shoot photographs.

Throwback: The household seen in the opening sequence for a 2007 episode of the present

After the bikini kerfuffle – which was stated to have been posted with out her data – she took to Instagram to talk out about the scenario and her longtime battle with ‘physique picture.’

In an excerpt from her prolonged assertion she wrote that the stress to ‘be good,’ was ‘an excessive amount of to bear,’ whereas citing nasty remarks she has heard over the years about her being dubbed ‘the fats sister.’

She continued to say that her ‘flaws’ and ‘imperfections’ have been ‘micro-analyzed,’ and maintained that she has ‘each proper’ to manage what she desires to share on Instagram.

And lastly she confessed: ‘I like an excellent filter, good lighting, and an edit right here and there.’

Kim, 40, donned a fitted off-the-shoulder robe for the reunion particular, choosing middle parted tresses and glowy make-up.

In season one versus immediately, Kim’s most obvious change has been the resolution to laser off her child hairs.

Followers have lengthy speculated that she obtained a nostril job and surgical procedure to have a hourglass determine, however the star has denied it.

Reunion: The collection finale of KUWTK is about to air on Thursday with the two-part reunion particular set to debut June 17 at 8/7c on E! with Andy Cohen as host

Kylie, 23, started showing on KUWTK when she was 9.

She opted to get lip fillers as a teen and lastly admitted to the beauty process on an episode of the present, after fixed scrutiny over her altering lips.

The mom of one has additionally been the topic of rumors of a butt and chest augmentation, resulting from the undeniable fact that she abruptly appeared to have curves with a curvy hourglass determine akin to sister Kim.

For the particular, Kylie donned heavy make-up together with her brunette locks pulled again, opting to put on a darkish coloured gown.

Kourtney donned a sheer lingerie impressed quantity for the reunion particular, opting to depart her lengthy brunette locks free round her.

The star has spoken overtly about her boob job when she was 22 whereas in faculty.

In 2010, the star stated it was ‘not a secret’ that she had them performed.

In 2011, Kourtney stated that she did remorse the resolution and was contemplating getting them eliminated.

Kendall Jenner in the meantime donned a white shirt with layers of jewellery, opting to go braless for the particular.

The mannequin, 25, wore her brunette locks middle parted.

The star was rumored to have had a lip filler, as the star has been sporting a fuller pout like her sisters.

The wonder has additionally been hit with rumors of a nostril job however has slammed the rumors on her now defunct app.

The collection finale of KUWTK is about to air on Thursday with the two-part reunion particular set to debut June 17 at 8/7c on E! with Andy Cohen as host.

Mannequin: Kendall Jenner in the meantime donned a white shirt with layers of jewellery, opting to go braless for the particular

Kris: Kris donned a draped corset gown with contoured make-up, a stark distinction to her look 14 years in the past on the season premiere

