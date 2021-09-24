‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ Review

In search of sacred objects that can restore magic to Equestria, Sunny and Izzy assemble an eclectic team of progressive youth—including a tomboyish Pegasus and his social-media addicted sister—while back to Earth’s pony- In the land, Sprout (Ken Jeong), a crimson demigod with a bleach-blonde mane, ascends to power.

Although common (just this year, “Rae and the Last Dragon” depicts a common treasure hunt geared toward bringing diverse groups together), the film’s message about unity and misinformation is passed on to a new generation. And there is no need to be united against the riots. Worst of all. At the same time, parents can get a kick out of the film’s surprisingly unfinished references to American politics—something to ease the pain of watching. So far Another “My Little Pony” movie that kiddies will ask for whether you (or I) like it or not.

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Rated PG. Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Watch on Netflix.