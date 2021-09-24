‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ Review
Along with hand-drawn animated ponies, along with their creepy-anthropomorphic, digitally animated brethren: the “new generation,” if you will, which includes not only ponies, but Pegasi and unicorns from all over Equestria. This “My Little Pony” film takes a contemporary spin on the franchise’s tot-friendly principles of love and friendship by staging a political awakening about tolerance, prejudice, even fascism—with, of course, the musical. With numbers, cute gags and pastel vistas. .
Robert Cullen and Jose L. In “My Little Pony: The Next Generation,” directed by Ucha, Earth’s ponies are anti-magic (read: anti-science) and prone to fear. Except for our enlightened heroine, Sunny Starscout (Vanessa Hudgens), who inevitably crashes a performance led by a defensive weapons maker who profits from a community that fears being attacked by other pony creatures. .
The panic is clearly inappropriate when a unicorn, Izzie (Kimiko Glen), arrives on the scene. Sunny escorts her new friend away to safety, embarking on a learning tour that shows just how silly and unwise the beliefs cultivated by their different communities about the non-creepy “other” really are. considered retrograde.
In search of sacred objects that can restore magic to Equestria, Sunny and Izzy assemble an eclectic team of progressive youth—including a tomboyish Pegasus and his social-media addicted sister—while back to Earth’s pony- In the land, Sprout (Ken Jeong), a crimson demigod with a bleach-blonde mane, ascends to power.
Although common (just this year, “Rae and the Last Dragon” depicts a common treasure hunt geared toward bringing diverse groups together), the film’s message about unity and misinformation is passed on to a new generation. And there is no need to be united against the riots. Worst of all. At the same time, parents can get a kick out of the film’s surprisingly unfinished references to American politics—something to ease the pain of watching. So far Another “My Little Pony” movie that kiddies will ask for whether you (or I) like it or not.
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Rated PG. Running Time: 1 hour 30 minutes. Watch on Netflix.
