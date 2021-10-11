‘My mother committed suicide to hide her father’s actions’, Nina Gupta told her family

The actress has been talking about her autobiography more than her films for some time. Nina Gupta has written things about herself in her autobiography that no one knew before. In it, Nina speaks openly about her family, relationships, affair, marriage to her daughter and her acting career. In this book, Nina also discusses her problems at home. Speaking about her family, Nina said that her father has 2 families. He used to sway between these two families. Nina said that her father used to spend the night with his other family. He also shared his vacation with two families. Nina said that her mother is very sad about this and can never tell. Nina said, ‘He killed himself to hide what my father did to my mother. I think I wrote this book when my father, mother, brother and sister-in-law were not in this world. I don’t think my mother could have written this book if my parents or brother were alive. Maybe that’s why I wrote this. Nina Gupta, who made a big comeback with ‘Badhai Ho’ released in the year 2018, was followed by Panga, Shubh Mangal Zada ​​Savdhan, Sandeep and Pinky Farar, Sardar Ka Natu, Dial 100 and superhit films. There have been web series like Panchayat. Nina is now shooting for her next film ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.