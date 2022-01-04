My name is also in the auction list, people ask why yours? I have ticked those boxes, hence my name’, says Sayema ​​Rehman on Auction-Auction

RJ Saima Rehman, who is included in the auction list of Muslim women on the website called Bully Buy, has openly expressed her views on this matter. Bully Buy is accused of bidding for more than 100 Muslim women. A case has been registered against him, and further action is on.

While talking to the YouTube channel ‘The Patriot’, Saima Rehman has given her stand on this matter. He said that a similar case had come to the fore last year also when Muslim women were auctioned through morphed pictures. Then the girls had lodged a complaint against the bully bye, but the police did not take any action. The lack of action increased the spirits of the miscreants and then on the first day of the new year, more than 100 Muslim women started bidding.

He said that the words used for this auction process are very bad, and these words have been heard by Rahman for the last few years. He said – this is being done to suppress the voice, the names included in these are not just a name, they are a voice…they are bitter questions for this society…these are the voices who have always spoken for truth, right has supported. Those who raised their voices for themselves and for others. So that list includes the names of girls, and also the names of the mother of a missing JNU student and my name too.

She further said that people ask her why her name is included in the list of Muslim women in this auction. In response to this question, Syma says – You know why my name is there, to move ahead in life, some boxes have to be ticked… I have ticked those boxes. Box number one that I am a woman, box number two that I am a Muslim, box number three that I am a free-thinking person and box number four that I am a successful person”.

He said that those who think that by suppressing someone they can become king, they can rule, it is very important for them to suppress such voices.