“My Name Is Polly Murray,” an explicitly educational documentary by filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, hinges on audiences who don’t know who Murray was: an activist, writer, lawyer, and priest. It’s easy to tempt us with an onslaught of information that correctly establishes Murray—a black, gender non-intelligent who died in 1985—as a thinker prematurely.
As the first African American student to receive a doctorate from Yale Law School, Murray was a civil rights trailblazer, and an early architect of the idea that the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause should guarantee not only racial but gender equality. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the film’s many prominent figures, explicitly quotes Murray in one of their respective Supreme Court views. Rosa Parks also spoke about Murray’s refusal to sit in the back of a bus 15 years before it gained national attention by doing so.
In fact, Murray’s story is a remarkable — and extensive — one that the filmmakers fill in an hour-and-a-half in what feels like a dull and disorganized PowerPoint lecture.
Murray was also a prolific writer, leaving behind a plethora of letters, diaries, poems, and manuscripts detailing personal struggles with gender or race (or often both) as well as institutional rejection based on romantic relationships with women. Gave. West and Cohen attempt to humanize their subject through these documents, but the effect feels substandard and hollow in any small part due to the plethora of material. With Murray’s audio recordings, the sound of a clacking typewriter is prominent and Murray’s cursive handwriting often floats across the screen.
In “My Name Is Paulie”, the filmmakers touch on more compelling themes than in their Ginsberg biography, “RBG”, singing a figure whose life and work remind us of the more complex and complex aspects of race and gender. Fluid understanding is not strictly modern. event but the result sounds an awful lot like an illustrated textbook.
