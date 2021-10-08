My new favorite Twitter account posts classic clip of SNL host introducing musical guest

The highlight of my Friday so far has been the search @snlhostsintro twitter account, which posted an old clip of the Saturday Night Live host introducing the musical guest. While the account isn’t new to everyone — it was created in September and already has over 37,000 followers — I felt it was my duty to write about it as it posts some absolutely magical time capsules.

Here’s a similar one to get you started to get an idea of ​​the format: Former US Vice President Al Gore Introduction to Fisho.

But how about Sean Penn, with a casual-yet-confidently undone bow tie, Introduction to LL Cool J?

Here’s Bernadette Peters Introduction to Go-Go:

and Christine Baranski enthusiastically introduced Notorious downbeat band The Cure:

i love nathan lane too maybe Most Metal SNL Musical Guest Introduction Ever:

Part of the magic of the account is that no context is posted with any of the tweets. Whenever I click a new video, I can not wait To see who the host is going to introduce and how they are going to introduce them. Cognitive dissonance between host and band can be delicious—I can’t imagine John McCain and the White Stripes They were all backstage.

account almost certainly. inspired by the widespread popularity of @Craig Weekend, which posted the same video of Daniel Craig starting The Weeknd every Friday. While that account has about 500,000 followers and seems to fill up my timeline weekly, Craig learned of the meme’s existence during a recent interview. the new York Times:

As we’re talking, it’s Friday afternoon, and I’m about to check my social media feeds. A video of you declaring it a weekend. Has its popularity held you back in any way? no what is that? You have a clip from that “Saturday Night Live” hosted by you, introducing the weekend with an almost sense of relief. People like to post that clip as the beginning of the weekend. do they? It’s amazing. I don’t know what that is, but thanks. He’s cute. I guess I would have to have social media to know what that was all about.

We’re still looking forward to this week’s @CraigWeekend post, so it’s not going to feel like the weekend right now. But if you just want to get excited for the weekend, here’s the final week: