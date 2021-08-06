Myanmar Ambassador, Who Opposed Coup, Is Target of Assassination Plot



His speech and actions angered the country’s military leaders, who accused Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun of high treason and tried to replace him as ambassador. But Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun refused to leave, the diplomat chosen by the military chiefs to replace him resigned, and the General Assembly, which accredits diplomats, did not recognize the efforts of the military.

But since July, the plot to force him to resign, and kill him if he did not oblige, had been brewing, according to court documents. Mr Kyaw Moe Tun told Reuters earlier this week that he had been made aware of a threat against him and had stepped up his personal security. The ambassador’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The plot began last month when the Thai arms dealer, who federal prosecutors say sells arms to the Burmese military, contacted Mr. Phyo Hein Htut, court documents show.

According to the documents, Mr. Phyo Hein Htut told FBI investigators that the arms dealer said he decided to contact him on Facebook and via FaceTime after seeing a photo of Mr. Phyo Hein Htut. The trafficker, whose name is not identified, offered to give money to Mr. Phyo Hein Htut to hire people to injure the ambassador and force him to leave his post, and to kill him if he disagreed, according to court documents.

The two men also agreed that Mr. Phyo Hein Htut would hire people to tamper with the tires of the ambassador’s car in order to cause a driving accident, according to the documents.

Mr. Phyo Hein Htut then spoke to a volunteer security officer at the country’s United Nations mission about the plan to “hire a hitman” to injure or kill Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun, according to an interview between investigators and the guard this week described in the documents. .

Mr. Ye Hein Zaw, who served as an intermediary between the two men, sent Mr. Phyo Hein Htut two transfers of $ 4,000 through the Zelle payments app in late July, according to documents. Prosecutors said Mr. Phyo Hein Htut told investigators he had agreed to receive the money in advance.