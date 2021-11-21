Aung San Suu Kyi had always dreamed of becoming a soldier and had achieved captaincy. But when he joined the army in Myanmar, he thought he would defend his country, not fight – and not lose – the wars against his own countrymen.

In June, he was sent to the forefront of the Kaya state to defeat the resistance forces and armed protesters who opposed the generals who seized power in the February uprising. Three of his fellow soldiers were killed, said Aung Myo Heat, 32.

He said, “I am just sad to see the accident happen to us. “We were fighting and sacrificing for the benefit of the general, not for the country.”

On October 7, he stepped down from his base and joined the country’s civil disobedience movement, a nationwide effort to restore democracy and bring down senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was behind the coup. At least 2,000 other soldiers and police officers have done the same, as part of a wider campaign to weaken Tatmadola, Myanmar’s most notorious organization.