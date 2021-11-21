Myanmar’s Notorious Army Is Facing a Morale Crisis
Aung San Suu Kyi had always dreamed of becoming a soldier and had achieved captaincy. But when he joined the army in Myanmar, he thought he would defend his country, not fight – and not lose – the wars against his own countrymen.
In June, he was sent to the forefront of the Kaya state to defeat the resistance forces and armed protesters who opposed the generals who seized power in the February uprising. Three of his fellow soldiers were killed, said Aung Myo Heat, 32.
He said, “I am just sad to see the accident happen to us. “We were fighting and sacrificing for the benefit of the general, not for the country.”
On October 7, he stepped down from his base and joined the country’s civil disobedience movement, a nationwide effort to restore democracy and bring down senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was behind the coup. At least 2,000 other soldiers and police officers have done the same, as part of a wider campaign to weaken Tatmadola, Myanmar’s most notorious organization.
The defectors are a small percentage of the Southeast Asian nation’s military, estimated at between 280,000 and 350,000. But he appears to have suffered a nervous breakdown and has helped boost morale in the military. The army is struggling for recruitment. He has called back all retirees, threatening to withhold pensions if they do not return. The soldiers’ wives say they are being ordered to provide security to the bases in violation of military law.
For the first time in its 67-year history, the Myanmar Defense Services Academy, the equivalent of the country’s West Point, could not make room for this year’s new class.
Mo Thuzer, co-coordinator of the Myanmar Studies program at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore, said: “We have never seen a shift at this level. “It’s been a steady move for people to leave what we’ve been seeing since February, and it’s unprecedented to openly support the CDM.”
General Min Aung Hlaing still has the allegiance of his superiors and very few defectors to bring down Tatmadola. But those who are leaving are quickly embraced by resistance. Since the country’s independence from Britain in 1948, Myanmar’s four armed ethnic groups that have fought the Tatmados have offered food and shelter and the opportunity to combine troops.
“Their experienced military experience is invaluable to our armed resistance,” said Naing Hatu Aung, the defense secretary of the National Unity Government, a group of deposed leaders who have declared themselves the legitimate government of Myanmar and are keeping an eye on the growing number of defectors. . “We all have the same goal now.”
Many defectors have published their accounts on social media, encouraging other soldiers to follow them. Most of the people who have left are of lower rank, but there are some officers.
Many defectors are now working on an online theft campaign with a group of tech activists to get more troops to break ranks. Using stock images of military men and attractive women as profile photos, activists have created more than a dozen fake Facebook pages to befriend soldiers.
Accounts are used to send direct messages requesting that innocent people not be harmed. Another group has used Facebook to urge wives to leave their husbands and stop supporting the junta.
Richard Horsey, Myanmar’s senior adviser to the International Crisis Group, said: “I think they feel resilient and confident.”
Soldiers who have left say they have been forced to do so since the coup, with their superiors describing their rebellion following their instructions to shoot civilians. On November 6, the head of the United Nations war crimes tribunal in Myanmar called the military’s attacks on civilians “crimes against humanity.”
“When I was ordered to shoot, I called the people and told them to flee,” said Capt. Hatet Matt, stationed in the northern Myanmar city of Bhamo, a hotbed of fighting between ethnic armed rebels and ethnic armed rebels. The army “saved people, but I can’t live in such an inhuman place.”
Yet defection can be just as dangerous as any battle. The People’s Soldiers, a group formed by the former captain who was once the speechwriter for General Min Aung Hlaing, has sought to help.
One night in August, the 29-year-old sergeant, Kwong Het Aung, saw a fellow soldier at a zoom session organized by the People’s Soldier, discussed with a major who had defected in March and was speaking from a hiding place. As he slept in his barracks and secretly watched the video, Kung Het Ang thought about how much the Major had to sacrifice to join the anti-insurgency movement.
He then contacted the People’s Soldier, who told him that they would help him get rid of the guilt, which led to a difficult journey. On May 9, he left the base and had a motorcycle accident. When he asked for help, he was thrown into a military prison, he said. On September 6, he escaped from prison and went into the woods on foot.
The sergeant, who wanted to make ammunition, then took the bus to the “free zone”, using the term resistance to refer to the ethnic boundaries in Myanmar. He said, “I am just happy to be free. “Now I don’t have to shoot to kill people.”
The New York Times could not independently verify the soldier’s account, but the dangers of acquittal are clear. It carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, and family members often face retaliation. The journey can be dangerous, including hiding in several cities before reaching safety in border areas.
To blame is to sacrifice the potentially beneficial future. Officers capable of rising to positions generally take advantage of Tatmadaw’s vast business holdings, which include the two most powerful groups in the country.
“Most people in the army are brainwashed and can’t see the truth,” said Lin Het Aung, the defecting captain in March. “Some truth-tellers don’t want to give up their position.”
An argument that defectors use to persuade others to leave the center for mistreating ordinary soldiers. Zwe Mann, a corporal, said he wanted to join the army in 2016 after seeing people defeating the army in the southern city of Bago.
A year later, he graduated from the military academy and became a sniper. He said he earned only $ 105 a month and the food was bad. He said, “I joined the army because I wanted to be a soldier who protects the country and loves the people. “But when I joined, I realized it was a place to harass low-ranking soldiers.”
In May, Mr. Zwe Mann stumbled upon the People’s Soldier Facebook page and began reading the comments:
“The The army is killing its own people.
“The army is a big thief.”
“The military is trying to rule the country for their own interests.”
In July, during the outbreak of Kovid-19, Shri. Zwe Man said troops did not isolate people infected with the virus, resulting in deaths in the barracks. He has been haunted by the violence he has witnessed since the coup: people are being arrested and houses are being set on fire.
He said his girlfriend told him the military was killing civilians and encouraged him to join the civil disobedience movement. He said, “I decided that what I really needed to do was learn how to do it right. “And don’t be on the wrong side of people.” On September 17, Mr. Zwe Mann asked his military supervisor for permission to leave the camp.
He said his request was granted. And he never came back.
