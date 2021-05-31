Myleene Klass throws daughter Hero a RuPaul’s Drag Race themed 10th birthday party



Myleene Klass celebrated daughter Hero’s birthday in model on Sunday as she threw a RuPaul’s Drag Race themed bash for her.

The radio presenter, 43, her daughters Hero and Ava, 13, in addition to her fiancé Simon Motson, 46, bought all dragged up for the event.

Making the day further particular for her little lady, Myleene arrange a runway within the backyard the place they’d lipsync battles, whereas Hero additionally had a particular cake, and acquired a particular message from Drag Race UK season two queen Bimini Bon Boulash.

Hero even took on the drag identify Hero Hun Houlash in honour of the nonbinary queen, who was runner-up to Lawrence Chaney within the actuality competitors present however is clearly a favorite of Myleene’s daughter.

The backyard was decked out with a crimson carpet runway in addition to a gold-frame that had streamer curtain for Myleene and her household to make dramatic entrances.

Hero took to the stage in a single second to take pleasure in a lipsync battle towards Ava, whereas Simon even stepped out whereas carrying a black gown, heels and a blue wig.

Myleene regarded sensational in a pink wig and glowing make-up which Hero and Ava additionally wore, and he or she dressed up in a striped black-and-white maxi gown.

Myleene was delighted that Simon was as invested within the drag-themed party as she and her daughters have been, as she shared a video of him dancing on the runway.

Over the clip she gushed: ‘Simply when i could not reside him any greater than I already do! Step dad of the yr [sic].’

Hero wore a gray twin pig-tailed wig for the day in addition to a glowing black prime, leggings and heels.

The birthday lady was in addition to herself when she watched the video Bimini had made for her, which noticed the queen want her a blissful birthday.

Bimini wasn’t the one queen to want Hero nicely, as Myleene revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne additionally gifted her a ring.

Hero was additionally given a three-tiered birthday cake that featured feathers, a big heel and a mini drag queen on the entrance.

She shared a image posing along with her daughters on the runway, and quoted Girl Gaga by saying within the caption: ‘Don’t be a drag simply be a queen.’

Whereas, over a image of her, her three kids and Simon, she gushed: ‘I’m so pleased with my superior blended household. What a day to recollect and at last be capable of have a good time.’

