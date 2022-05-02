MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell rejoins Twitter, suspended again hours later



MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was resuspended from Twitter Sunday just hours after rejoining the platform.

Lindell was suspended again for breaking the platform’s guidelines on ban evasion by making a new account, a Twitter spokesperson told Newsweek.

Twitter initially suspended Lindell, a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, in January 2021 when the CEO said the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. Lindell’s actions went against the social media platform’s civic integrity policy, according to Newsweek.

The MyPillow founder’s return comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter last week for $44 billion.

When Lindell made his new account, he tweeted out to inform everyone of his return. “Hello everybody, I’M BACK ON TWITTER,” Lindell tweeted. He also warned his followers to watch out for impersonators and encouraged them to spread the word about his new account.

During his brief time on Twitter, the MyPillow CEO’s account skyrocketed with followers — Lindell attracted over 35,000 before being shut down.

Twitter has not announced if they ever plan on unbanning Lindell.