Mysore gang-rape case: Home Minister Arga Gyanendra raises question on rape victim as to what medical student was doing in a secluded place at 7 pm

The case of gang rape of a medical student in Mysore, Karnataka has gained momentum. In a way, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered an inquiry, the National Commission for Women has asked the accused to be arrested as soon as possible. Meanwhile, state Home Minister Araga Gyanendra has raised questions only on rape victims. What was the medical student doing in a secluded spot at 7pm, he said?

The Home Minister also attacked the Congress over this issue. He said that Congress was trying to take political advantage in the case of rape of a girl. Araga Gyanendra even said that the Congress was trying to rape him. He said the incident took place in Mysore, but the Congress was trying to take advantage of it. It was an inhuman incident. The medical student and her friend must have gone to a secluded place. He must not have gone there.

The victim is still in shock, the statement could not be made

The Home Minister said the incident of rape on the medical student took place between 7.30 pm and 8.00 pm on Tuesday night. The girl has been admitted to the hospital. The FIR was registered at 12 noon on Wednesday. The victim girl is still in shock, so her statement cannot be recorded. Every effort is being made to catch the culprits.

Resign as Home Minister: Congress

On the other hand, Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa has attacked the Home Minister. He says he is trying to minimize the incident. This is reprehensible. He should resign. At the same time, BJP leader S Prakash has backed Karnataka’s home minister. He said that every incident of rape is highly sensitive. This should be stated very responsibly. Politics should not be done on such matters. Congress is trying to take political advantage of this issue.

The student had gone for a bike ride on Chamudi hill

Notably, six people stopped a two-wheeler student and her male friend near Chamundi hill in Mysore and demanded money. The girl was gang-raped and her friend was beaten for not paying. Taking serious note of the matter, the National Commission for Women has written a letter to the DGP of Karnataka, on the other hand, identifying all the accused and asking them to ensure their arrest as soon as possible. The commission also said in the letter that so far only an FIR has been registered in the case, but no arrests have been made.

