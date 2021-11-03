mysterio-daughter-aalyah-mysterio-kiss-buddy-murphy-in-wwe-ring-planning-to-make-wrestling-career-as-backup-watch-video I, now the daughter of superstar Rei Mysterio, set to debut in WWE; Watch Video

The daughter of WWE Superstar Rei Mysterio has been seen several times with her father in the ring. Apart from this, last year he made a lot of headlines by kissing Buddy Murphy inside the ring. She wants to keep wrestling as a backup plan after her studies.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aaliyah Mysterio is in full swing. Although Aaliyah has been seen in the ring on different occasions earlier, but this time she can be seen trying her hand.

Recently, while talking to a website TV Insider, WWE Superstar Ri Mysterio had told that, his daughter is interested in making a career in wrestling.

He said, ‘One day my daughter asked me what would you say if I entered the ring? I said unless you forget the first choice of your career, medical. Actually she wants to go to the medical line. As long as she keeps wrestling as another option with her career, I don’t mind.

Mysterio went on to say, “She’s always inclined to hit the ropes in the ring and get the bump.” I have said that whenever you feel like doing this, then tell me. I think this is also on his mind. Right now she is dedicated to her studies and school and I am proud of her.

When Aaliyah kissed Murphy in the middle ring

Buddy Murphy and Aaliyah’s relationship became known when both were seen kissing each other in the ring. At that time, his father Rie Mysterio and brother Dominic Mysterio were seen walking away from the ring in annoyance.

Shortly before this incident, Seth Rollins was also seen entering the ring, approving of Murphy and Aaliyah’s relationship and scolding Mysterio.

It is worth noting that before this, Rei Mysterio’s son Dominic Mysterio has also tried his hand in WWE. However, he could not impress the audience much with his wrestling and could not live up to his father’s name.