MYSY Scholarship 2021 – To promote education both the State Government and Central Government give different scholarships for students. So that each student within the nation can get an appropriate education. For this reason, the government of Gujarat has declared an MYSY Grant Scheme.

Mukhyamantri Yuva Swavalamban Yojana (MSYS) is a unique scholarship that is run by the Education Office of the Government of Gujarat to promote the higher education of students. Its fundamental motive is to supply budgetary help to the students from financially weaker areas of the state. All those students who wish to seek higher education like diploma courses, designing, pharmacy courses, medical courses, etc. apply for MYSY scholarship each year.

The government spends Rs 1000 crore on this grant scheme each year. Through this article, we are aiming to deliver you total points of interest concerning and MYSY scholarship scheme like what is MYSY grant scheme is, its objective, benefits/features, qualification criteria, and documents required, application method, etc. So in case, you’re interested to seize every single detail concerning the MYSY scholarship at that point you’re asked to examine this article very carefully till the end.

Features and Benefits of MYSY Scholarship

The non-reserve students can moreover avail monetary help for buying books and equipment.

The students who are in Gujarat medical education inquire about society and dental courses can profit budgetary offer assistance of INR 10 lakh amid 5 years of their academics.

Students of all categories will get an age relaxation of 5 years in government jobs.

All those understudies who wish to seem within the competitive exam will be given preparation beneath different preparing centers.

The government will too give money-related help of INR 1,200 per month for 10 months to students who are in a locale where there’s no higher education office or government hostel.

All the students who have passed Class 10 and 12 with 80% marks and have picked for diploma courses will get monetary help of INR 25,000 per year or 50% of the course expenses, whichever is less

The government will moreover give free-of-cost outfits, perusing material, etc. to the students beneath the MYSY grant scheme.

Eligibility Criteria for MYSY Scholarship

The table given below shows the eligibility criteria to apply under the MYSY scheme:

Courses Percentage Annual Family Income Medical courses like MBBS Must have scored 80% or more percentage in Class 12 Less than INR 6,00,000 per annum Diploma courses Must have secured 80% or more percentage in Class 12 Less than INR 6,00,000 per annum Engineering and pharmacy courses Must have secured 80% or more percentage in Class 12 Less than INR 6,00,000 per annum Other courses like Bcom, BSc, BA, BCA, BBA, and more. Must have secured 80% or more percentage in Class 12 Less than INR 6,00,000 per annum

MYSY Scholarship – list of required documents

The common and essential documents which should be available with the students while applying for the MYSY scheme are as follows:

Income certificate

Aadhaar Card

Self-affirmation form

Certificate from the institute for new student

Renewal certificate from the institute

Self-announcement for non IT returns

10th and 12th standard mark sheet

Admission letter and fee receipt

Bank account proof

Hostel confirmation letter and fee receipt of the same

Affidavit (non-judicial stamp paper Rs 20)

Recent photo (passport size)

MYSY Scholarship – objective and types of scholarships

The most objective of the MYSY Scholarship Scheme is to assist those students monetarily who are not being able to fund their education due to low family pay. Through this grant scheme, monetary help will be given to those students so that they can proceed with their education without any problem.

There are three sorts of grants that are offered beneath the MYSY Scholarship which are as follows:-

Tuition expense grant

Hostel grant

Book/instruments grant

The points of interest of advantage these grants are as follows:-

Tuition Fee Grant Maximum Limit (Amount) Courses 2,00,000 /- Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS) 50,000 /- Professional Graduation Course (BE, BTech, BPharm, etc) 25,000 /- Diploma Courses 10,000 /- Other Graduation Courses (Bcom, BSc, BA, BCA, BBA, etc)

How to Apply for MYSY Scholarship

The application process is online to apply for the MYSY scheme and it opened from June to August every year. The following are the step-wise application process:

Interested candidates ought to visit the MYSY Scholarship official website. He/ she should tap on the ‘MYSY Scholarship’ link. The scholarship registration form is shown and the candidate ought to fill in all the points of interest within the form and tap on the ‘Submit’ button. After effective registration, the candidate gets the registration ID and password. The candidate should log in to the site using the recently made registration ID and password. The MYSY Grant application form is shown on the screen. The candidate should fill in all the specified points of interest within the application form and transfer all the supporting documents together with the application. Finally, the candidate should tap on ‘Submit’ to complete the application handle and is successfully registered

MYSY Scholarship – renewal process

The students need to renew the scholarship every year to avail themselves of its benefits in every course they opt for. Given below is the renewal process under the MYSY scholarship:

The candidate ought to visit the MYSY Scholarship official website. He/ she should tap on the ‘Login/ Register’ tab on the dashboard. The candidate should find and press the ‘Click here for Renewal Application’ link. The student ought to at that point login to the site by entering the login credentials. The MYSY Scholarship Renewal Form is shown and the candidate ought to fill in all the updated points of interest and ‘Submit’ the form to complete the renewal process. Just for future reference, a printout of the submitted form should be taken

MYSY Scholarship – Hostel and Book grants?

Hostel Grant

It is applicable for Government, GIA, and SF students only

The amount of the grant is Rs 1200 per month

The admission should be in another Taluka

Books/Instruments Grant

The medical and dental course amount is Rs 1000

For engineering, IT, Pharmacy, or Architecture, the amount is Rs 5000

For the diploma course, it is Rs 3000

MYSY Scholarship – List of courses available

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery & Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Bachelor of Engineering & Bachelor of Technology

Bachelors of Arts

Bachelors of Commerce

Name of scheme MYSY Scholarship Launched by Government of Gujarat Beneficiary Citizens of Gujarat Objective To provide scholarship Official website https://mysy.guj.nic.in/ Year 2020 Starting date of application 19 October 2020 Last date to apply 31 December 2020 Starting date of renewal 12 October 2020 Last date to renew 31 December 2020

Helpline Numbers: 079-26566000, 7043333181 (calling time between 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM)

Email ID: [email protected]