Mythological content viewing on TV goes up again as states go under lockdown to curb second COVID-19 wave

Mumbai: With a majority of states under lockdown, it is a good distance a repeat of closing twelve months’s mannequin for television networks, with viewers displaying the subsequent proclivity to leer mythological reveals, Broadcast Viewers Consider Council (BARC) acknowledged on Tuesday.

For the size of the nationwide lockdown closing twelve months, re-launching mythological fiction reveals esteem Ramayana and Mahabharat had paid successfully off dividends for the nationwide broadcaster DD, protecting it ahead of all in viewership scores.

It’ll likely be famous that many states soak up been under a lockdown since mid-April to arrest the unfold of the second wave of infections. Nonetheless, there has not been a nationwide lockdown this twelve months.

For the week ended 14 May, viewership of mythological relate on Hindi normal leisure channels elevated to 15.2 billion minutes, which is a 73 % improve over the 8.8 million billion minutes recorded for the week ended 9 April, BARC acknowledged.

‘We had witnessed a spike in viewership for mythological relate closing twelve months throughout the course of the onset of the pandemic as successfully. Given the current ambiance — with partial lockdowns and bounds on stream in an entire lot of components of the nation — this mannequin is as soon as further clearly seen,’ a spokesperson for BARC acknowledged.

Firstly of closing twelve months’s lockdown, the final viewership for mythology-essentially based relate stood at 25.7 billion minutes for every week, which hit a excessive of 119.1 billion within three weeks and declined from there. In April 2020, reliance on mythological relate modified into as soon as so excessive that 43 per cent of Hindi GECs’ airtime modified into as soon as dominated by such reveals.

In August closing twelve months, the 207-minute match of Bhoomi Pujan for a recent temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya modified into as soon as broadcast on 198 channels and garnered over 7.3 billion viewing minutes from 163 million those who watched it, as per BARC.

In the meanwhile, the physique acknowledged viewership of comedy relate can be going up step-by-step over the closing month of the lockdowns, rising 36 per cent on the Hindi GECs to 31.8 billion minutes for the week ended 14 May, when in distinction to the 23.3 billion minutes for the week ended 9 April.