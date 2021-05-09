N.C.A.A. Chief, Pressured by State Laws, Pushes to Let Athletes Cash In

CORAL GABLES, Florida – The University of Miami has long been able to deliver a brilliant speech to the students it hopes to feature on its athletic teams: outstanding athletic tradition, respected academics, sunny South Florida glamor.

For months, however, coaches in Miami – and every other college in Florida – had a new selling point: play here and, thanks to a new state law, maybe make some money. with your sporting fame.

Florida and four other states are set to allow players to enter sponsorship deals starting this summer, and with universities in other states worried about losing rookies, the NCAA is set to expand once again. similar rights to varsity athletes across the country.

In an interview with the New York Times on Friday, NCAA President Mark Emmert said he would recommend that college athletic governing bodies approve the new rules “before or as close as July 1,” which the new laws are expected to take effect in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and New Mexico.