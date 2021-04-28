N.C.A.A. Extends Emmert’s Deal, Surprising Athletic Leaders

Just over a month ago, when the NCAA was embroiled in yet another crisis on its own, 21 board members participated in a hastily convened videoconference with Mark Emmert, the constantly besieged president. of the governing body of university sports.

During the 69-minute session, they heard about the disparities between their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and had, according to meeting minutes, “a discussion regarding the desirability and substance of the game. President Emmert and his team ‘response to a debacle that had embarrassed NCAA amid its annual signing showcase.

Then on Tuesday night and with a review of deep-rooted gender equity issues still in its early weeks, the association’s board of governors stunned the rest of the varsity sports world by announcing that it had extended the contract. Emmert until the end of 2025. It was a multi-million dollar pledge, if Emmert’s past pay remains any guide, to the man who is among the greatest symbols of the gap between daily reality of university athletics and its management.

The choice was instructive, suggesting that for all of the turmoil that has surrounded the NCAA under Emmert’s watch, which began in 2010, the board has little to no interest in ramps up from politics or government. personal, or the feeling that he might need it soon. It was also an assertion of power: a reminder that, despite the influence of conference commissioners, coaches and athletic directors who have grunted and bitched at Emmert for years, the NCAA’s most important authority rests on widely selected part-time board members. in the ranks of university presidents.