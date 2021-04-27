N.C.A.A. Extends President’s Contract Amid Turmoil in College Sports

Emmert, a former college administrator, became president of the NCAA in 2010. But while Emmert has faced sustained criticism, the board’s decision to renew his contract will provide some stability at the top of the NCAA. .

As recently as last week, the White House said President Biden has decided to appoint Donald M. Remy, the second-tier NCAA executive, as assistant secretary for veterans affairs. Several other executives have also left the NCAA or its lobbying operation in Washington in recent months.

Meanwhile, questions have arisen as to how long Emmert could stay at his job, for which he earned more than $ 2.6 million in 2018, the most recent year for which tax returns from the association were accessible to the public. Even though Emmert has frustrated and outraged a mix of conference commissioners, athletic directors, players, coaches and fans, he has remained the favorite of board members, some of whom have recently expressed unconditional support for respect.

Now he will have to try to lead the NCAA through one of the most important periods in its history. Beyond the mistrust of state houses around the issue of athletes’ ability to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses, the Supreme Court is considering the NCAA’s appeal in a crucial antitrust case, with a decision expected in the coming months.