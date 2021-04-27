N.C.A.A. Extends President’s Contract Amid Turmoil in College Sports
NCAA President Mark Emmert received a contract extension on Tuesday, a striking vote of confidence in a longtime executive as the college sports governing body comes under scrutiny and faces many demands of changes.
The association’s board of governors, whose members largely include university presidents and chancellors, voted in a private meeting on Tuesday to extend Emmert’s deal, which will run until the end of 2025. Although the NCAA said in a statement that the vote was unanimous, it announced little about the terms of Emmert’s revised contract.
But the vote will come as a surprise in many quarters of the varsity sports industry. In the past month or so, Emmert has faced accusations that the NCAA chronically relegated female basketball players to substandard conditions and treated their sport as inferior to men’s.
And the NCAA has debated a lot about whether student-athletes should be able to enjoy their fame. A handful of state laws challenging existing NCAA rules are expected to come into effect this summer, and the association has so far failed to persuade Congress to step in and impose uniform rules on it. nationwide.
Emmert, a former college administrator, became president of the NCAA in 2010. But while Emmert has faced sustained criticism, the board’s decision to renew his contract will provide some stability at the top of the NCAA. .
As recently as last week, the White House said President Biden has decided to appoint Donald M. Remy, the second-tier NCAA executive, as assistant secretary for veterans affairs. Several other executives have also left the NCAA or its lobbying operation in Washington in recent months.
Meanwhile, questions have arisen as to how long Emmert could stay at his job, for which he earned more than $ 2.6 million in 2018, the most recent year for which tax returns from the association were accessible to the public. Even though Emmert has frustrated and outraged a mix of conference commissioners, athletic directors, players, coaches and fans, he has remained the favorite of board members, some of whom have recently expressed unconditional support for respect.
Now he will have to try to lead the NCAA through one of the most important periods in its history. Beyond the mistrust of state houses around the issue of athletes’ ability to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses, the Supreme Court is considering the NCAA’s appeal in a crucial antitrust case, with a decision expected in the coming months.
The NCAA is also under a gender inequality review it commissioned after players and coaches at the Division I women’s basketball tournament used social media to show poorly equipped facilities , which was in stark contrast to the well-stocked options of the men’s competition before the events began in March. The findings of the investigation, led by a prominent civil rights lawyer, are expected to be released later this year.
And Emmert still has to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has been particularly damaging to NCAA finances after it called off major events last year, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Even after recovering $ 270 million from insurance and ordering drastic budget cuts, the association reported that it lost nearly $ 56 million in its fiscal year 2020.
But in an interview with The New York Times this year, Emmert, who had recently turned 68, said he had no plans to quit a job until his contract, which was due to expire in 2023, ended.
“As long as I am convinced, and more importantly, that my board of directors is convinced that I can make a positive contribution and provide good leadership, I love to work,” he said on a Saturday evening in January . ” I like to do that. Obviously I have my frustrations, but I have no interest in moving away from them anytime soon as long as I’m contributing and can do something important for varsity athletics.
#NCAA #Extends #Presidents #Contract #Turmoil #College #Sports
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.