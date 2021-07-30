N.C.A.A. Looks to Rewrite Its Constitution and Stave Off Critics

The NCAA, with its authority restricted by the Supreme Court, its conferences scrambling for influence and its deeply uncertain future, said Friday it would seek to rewrite its constitution.

The decision by the NCAA Board of Governors to call what it has described as a “special constitutional convention” by Nov. 15 could prove to be a spark for a major overhaul of college sports management. But the association has a long history of fighting for change, and it’s far from clear that any NCAA overhaul will satisfy its critics within the multibillion-dollar industry or, equally crucially, them. courts and legislators who have examined it.

The NCAA announcement came 15 days after its president, Mark Emmert, began publicly calling for a reorganization of the largest college sports governing body in the United States, and just over a month after a unanimous Supreme Court decision made the association more vulnerable. in antitrust litigation.

“I think it’s really the changing legal environment, the economic environment, the political environment that creates this opportunity in a lot of ways to stop, erase the board and draw a new chart again,” Emmert told the reporters on a conference call Friday. “It’s a really, really powerful opportunity. “