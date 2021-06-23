N.C.A.A. Misses Target to Approve Rules to Let Players Profit Off Their Fame

Oscillating between deliberation and dysfunction, the NCAA debate over how to enable student-athletes to make money from their fame came to a halt again on Wednesday.

Although the NCAA said in May that its Division I board, one of the most influential bodies in college sport, was to “act” this week to approve new rules on how students can profit from their names , images and resemblances, a one-day session adjourned Wednesday without a vote. Some members had recently signaled that they expected to delay a decision, and the board is due to meet again on Monday, three days before at least six states grant new economic rights to student-athletes – only the NCAA either agree or not.

But the absence of another self-imposed NCAA deadline – it postponed a planned vote in January after the Justice Department in the dying days of the Trump administration expressed concern over the proposals of the association – signals the depth of divisions within a multi-billion dollar industry on the verge of a change that was far from its own idea.

“There have been other critical issues, but nothing has resonated with this kind of situation,” said Dennis E. Thomas, longtime commissioner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. “I think we are all frustrated.”