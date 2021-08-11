N.C.A.A. Will Not Punish Baylor for Sexual Assault Scandal

Baylor University, where sexual assault was a horrific norm in the football curriculum in the 2010s, has not broken NCAA rules by failing to report allegations of wrongdoing, the association concluded Wednesday. .

“Baylor admitted to moral and ethical breaches in his handling of sexual and interpersonal violence on campus, but argued that these breaches, as egregious as they were, did not constitute violations of NCAA rules,” wrote one association committee in a decision released Wednesday. “Ultimately, and with enormous reluctance, this panel agrees.”

A different result, the committee said, would have forced the panel “to ignore the rules that association members have adopted,” something it wrote would be “antithetical to the integrity of the infringement process.”

The association’s decision came more than five years after a law firm hired by the university concluded that Baylor’s football program executives had sometimes “affirmatively chosen not to report sexual violence “To the competent authorities and that the team leaders had decided to” divert the student’s case. conduct or criminal proceedings.