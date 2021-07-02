N.F.L. Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million

The NFL announced Thursday that the Washington football team would pay the league $ 10 million in fines after a year-long investigation into reports of the club’s widespread culture of sexual harassment perpetuated by managers and officers belonging to Daniel Snyder. The team must also reimburse the league for the cost of the investigation.

Snyder will retire from the club’s day-to-day business operations until at least mid-October, ceding that control to his wife and new co-CEO Tanya Snyder. Daniel Snyder, however, will attend matches and continue to work on the search for a new team name and stadium. Vestry Laight, a company that works with companies to tackle misconduct, which has already been selected by the team, will provide the league with updates on the team’s human resources practices for the next two years.

Roger Goodell, the league commissioner, “concluded that for many years the work environment for the Washington football team, both in general and in particular for women, was very unprofessional.” the NFL said in a statement. “Harassment and bullying occurred frequently and many described the culture as a culture of fear, and many employees reported experiencing sexual harassment and a general lack of respect at work. “

The penalties are among the most severe imposed on an NFL team and conclude an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by men at the team’s front office dating back to 2004. Beth Wilkinson, a lawyer based Washington, who led the investigation, shared his findings in an oral presentation that served as the basis for the league’s decision to penalize the team.