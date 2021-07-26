N.F.L. Sets Stiff Penalties for the Unvaccinated, Jolting Teams
Throughout the offseason, the NFL had stopped demanding that its players and other team members receive a Covid-19 vaccination, rather strongly encouraging inoculation.
With training camps starting in earnest next week and the regular season less than two months away, that approach has changed.
Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a note to the 32 teams on Thursday outlining the Covid-19 guidelines for the 2021 season that detail drastic penalties for teams with unvaccinated staff, including match confiscation. Any forfeiture could result in players not paying – if their infections are known to have caused an outbreak.
The NFL plans to complete its regular season and playoff roster on schedule, and will only postpone competitions on government or medical orders.
If it is proven that an unvaccinated player or staff member has caused an outbreak that forces a schedule change, the team affected by the outbreak will be held financially responsible for the expenses of the other club, depending on the note. If the match cannot be rescheduled, the team affected by the epidemic will forfeit.
For playoff ranking purposes, that team will be credited with one loss, while the other will be credited with one victory. If an outbreak occurs among vaccinated individuals during a “breakthrough” infection, the NFL will try to minimize competitive and fiscal disruption for both teams. The terms of the note have been agreed with the NFL Players Association, said Dawn Aponte, the league’s executive director of football.
The NFLPA did not respond to a request for comment.
While the memo does not mandate the vaccination, it represents the NFL’s strongest position to date amid the coronavirus pandemic, showing how serious it is to avoid the obstacles of 2020. The new guidelines highlight Evidence continues to exist as to whether employers should require workers to be vaccinated and neutered – a hard line between vaccinated staff on the team and their peers who are reluctant or reluctant to be vaccinated.
Rick Dennison, assistant coach of the Minnesota Vikings, was fired on Friday after refusing to get the shot, ESPN reported. The team said they were continuing to discuss the issue with Dennison and clarified that he was not eligible for an exemption from the league’s coronavirus protocols. Cole Popovich, assistant coach of the New England Patriots, has also left his team due to guidelines on viruses, according to ESPN.
The NFL said in June that unvaccinated team staff would lose access to so-called Level 1 staff, which amounts to an effective ban from the field, meeting rooms and direct interactions with players.
In a conference call with reporters, Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, said 80% of all players received at least one dose of the vaccine on Friday. Other sports leagues have reported a high number of vaccinations. The WNBA said in June that 99% of its players were vaccinated, while the NBA said 90%. More than two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams have reported an 85% vaccination rate.
But there are still large discrepancies between the vaccination rates of NFL teams, with nine teams reporting a rate above 90% among its players, while five teams have rates below 70%.
Goodell’s note received support from the White House.
“We certainly think the biggest takeaway is that getting the vaccine is our ticket back to normal,” Jen Psaki, President Biden’s press secretary, said at a press conference on Friday. But some notable NFL players have gone public with their opposition to vaccination warrants after the league’s executive order.
“I never thought I would say that, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to participate in the vaccine makes me question my future in the @Nfl,” wrote the Cardinals wide receiver. Arizona DeAndre Hopkins in a Twitter post that has since been deleted.
In another Twitter post later deleted by its author, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette wrote, “Vaccine, I can’t do it ……. “
Understanding the state of vaccination mandates in the United States
During the offseason, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was perhaps the league’s toughest opponent against vaccination. He constantly posted messages on Twitter expressing resistance and got into a fight on Friday with teammate defensive end Jerry Hughes, who supported the vaccination.
Last season, despite outbreaks at the team’s facilities that caused many schedule changes, the league ended its season within its scheduled start and end dates. The NFL has expanded the size of the rosters to account for players to be quarantined, and those rules will remain intact in 2021, Aponte said.
“I think the biggest difference between last year and this year is the fact that there is a vaccine available with the flexibility of the list still in place,” she said. “I think our goal of playing all 272 games in an 18 week season is something that is both achievable and will remain our goal.”
In April, as Covid-19 vaccines became widely available, the NFL said all coaches and support staff without medical or religious justification had to be inoculated, or they would be prevented from interacting closely with players. As infection rates in the country declined, the NFL and NFL Players Association relaxed the application of virus-related protocols, such as masking and physical distancing measures, for those vaccinated.
Unvaccinated players still face several restrictions, including daily testing, capacity limitations in weight rooms, and the requirement to travel on a separate aircraft.
As the numbers lag behind the pandemic outbreaks of last spring and winter, daily hospitalizations and new infections have increased in recent weeks, fueled by the emergence of the Delta variant. Sills said the high vaccination rates within the league gave him confidence that most players choose to be vaccinated.
“I think it reflects the fact that they think about this very thoughtfully and consider both the risks and the benefits, and in those cases, decide that the benefits for them would motivate them to choose to start the process. vaccination, ”Sills said.
