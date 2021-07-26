N.F.L. Sets Stiff Penalties for the Unvaccinated, Jolting Teams

The NFL said in June that unvaccinated team staff would lose access to so-called Level 1 staff, which amounts to an effective ban from the field, meeting rooms and direct interactions with players.

Updated July 26, 2021, 7:21 a.m. ET

In a conference call with reporters, Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, said 80% of all players received at least one dose of the vaccine on Friday. Other sports leagues have reported a high number of vaccinations. The WNBA said in June that 99% of its players were vaccinated, while the NBA said 90%. More than two-thirds of Major League Baseball teams have reported an 85% vaccination rate.

But there are still large discrepancies between the vaccination rates of NFL teams, with nine teams reporting a rate above 90% among its players, while five teams have rates below 70%.

Goodell’s note received support from the White House.

“We certainly think the biggest takeaway is that getting the vaccine is our ticket back to normal,” Jen Psaki, President Biden’s press secretary, said at a press conference on Friday. But some notable NFL players have gone public with their opposition to vaccination warrants after the league’s executive order.

“I never thought I would say that, but being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to participate in the vaccine makes me question my future in the @Nfl,” wrote the Cardinals wide receiver. Arizona DeAndre Hopkins in a Twitter post that has since been deleted.

In another Twitter post later deleted by its author, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette wrote, “Vaccine, I can’t do it ……. “

During the offseason, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was perhaps the league’s toughest opponent against vaccination. He constantly posted messages on Twitter expressing resistance and got into a fight on Friday with teammate defensive end Jerry Hughes, who supported the vaccination.