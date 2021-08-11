N.F.L. to Crack Down on Taunting This Season

The NFL announced on Tuesday that as part of its stated commitment to “protect players from unnecessary risk, while keeping the game fair, competitive and exciting,” it will implement new rules and focus on others. for improving the game.

Main among his priorities for the coming season: disciplining players for shots aimed at an opponent’s head, relaxing the rules related to Covid-19 regarding the length of time injured players are ineligible and ensuring that players don’t tease each other too much.

Emphasizing this point, the league urged officials to strictly enforce the taunt rules, which include the automatic ejection of players who accumulate two taunt penalties in a match. The player may also be fined or suspended, or both, depending on the seriousness of his violation.

“The NFL Players Association, the coaches and the competition committee have all made a strong statement about respect for everyone on the field,” the league said Tuesday in its annual video on rule changes and points. of interest. “We have seen an increase in actions that are clearly not in the spirit and intent of this rule and are not indicative of respect for opponents and others on the pitch.”