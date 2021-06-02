N.F.L. to Drop Race-Based Measures in Concussion Settlement

“I am sorry for the pain this episode caused to former black players and their families,” Seeger said. “At the end of the day, this rule only works if the former players believe it, and my goal is to regain their trust and ensure that the NFL is fully held to account.”

This confidence can take time to rebuild. Lacey Leonard, whose husband Louis, 36, played for six teams over five seasons, said Seeger’s apology was not enough. Leonard received a settlement after filing a dementia claim because he suffers from a number of cognitive issues, including memory loss, anger and depression. When the claims checker found no issues with Leonard’s claim, the NFL appealed the settlement and his claim was overturned.

“Honestly, that was a half-apology,” Lacey Leonard said in a phone interview. “I think the NFL owes players with disabilities more. It is disheartening that in 2021 we are still fighting systemic racism. “

The NFL did not say how long it would take the league, Seeger and the panel to create a new dementia claims assessment system. More than $ 800 million in claims have already been approved by the settlement administrator for a range of neurological and cognitive conditions. This number could increase dramatically if many initially rejected dementia claims are canceled and approved.

It is not known how many black players may have been misdiagnosed or have diagnoses voided. Over 7,000 former players have taken free neuropsychological and neurological examinations offered in the neighborhood. Some of them learned that they did not have dementia and that they might not know how their exams were marked.

Cyril Smith, an attorney for Henry and Davenport, claimed that white players’ dementia claims were approved at a rate two to three times that of black players. But Smith was unable to substantiate his claim because, he said, Seeger and the NFL had not shared any data on approval rates for dementia claims by white and black players.

Seeger said the data would be released when new tests for dementia claims and an investigation to determine whether players have been discriminated against have been referred to court.