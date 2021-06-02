N.F.L. to Drop Race-Based Measures in Concussion Settlement
The NFL has said it will abandon the use of a contested race-based method to assess dementia claims made by former players in the league’s concussion settlement and has pledged to assess them. evidence of bias from the hundreds of claims that had already been filed.
The announcement came months after the federal judge overseeing the roughly $ 1 billion settlement ordered the league and lawyers representing the 20,000 former players covered by the deal to review the use of separate standards for assess dementia in white and black gamers.
In August, two retired black players, Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport, filed a civil rights complaint and a lawsuit against the seven-year-old rulebook that accused the league of “explicitly and deliberately” discriminating against black players in using benchmarks to determine their eligibility for dementia-based payments, which can be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The judge dismissed their lawsuits, but the cases shed light on the assessments and prompted members of Congress to request data from the NFL to determine whether black players were discriminated against. They also prompted an ABC News report and led more than a dozen wives of retired black NFL players to send the judge in the case a petition with nearly 50,000 signatures calling for an end to racial normalization.
As it has done in previous responses, the NFL has denied that the use of race-based standards is discriminatory. But in a statement Wednesday, the league said it is committed to eliminating the use of those standards and finding non-racial alternatives with the help of neuropsychologists. While these new measures have not been identified, the decision to review old dementia claims using new assessment tools could mean that hundreds of additional players will potentially receive payments from the settlement..
“Everyone agrees that breed-based standards need to be replaced, but no standard alternative exists, and that’s why these experts are working to solve this decades-old problem,” the league said. “Replacement standards will be applied prospectively and retrospectively for players who would otherwise have qualified for a prize without the application of race-based standards.”
While some former players have blamed the NFL, some have also targeted Christopher Seeger, the lead lawyer for more than 20,000 former players, who players say was aware of the abuse of race-based benchmarks as early as 2018. and did not address the problem. publish. Lawyers for Henry and Davenport, the two former players who accused the league of discrimination, asked the court to replace Seeger in March.
In a statement also released on Wednesday, Seeger apologized for not acknowledging the problems caused by the use of separate benchmarks for black and white players.
“I am sorry for the pain this episode caused to former black players and their families,” Seeger said. “At the end of the day, this rule only works if the former players believe it, and my goal is to regain their trust and ensure that the NFL is fully held to account.”
This confidence can take time to rebuild. Lacey Leonard, whose husband Louis, 36, played for six teams over five seasons, said Seeger’s apology was not enough. Leonard received a settlement after filing a dementia claim because he suffers from a number of cognitive issues, including memory loss, anger and depression. When the claims checker found no issues with Leonard’s claim, the NFL appealed the settlement and his claim was overturned.
“Honestly, that was a half-apology,” Lacey Leonard said in a phone interview. “I think the NFL owes players with disabilities more. It is disheartening that in 2021 we are still fighting systemic racism. “
The NFL did not say how long it would take the league, Seeger and the panel to create a new dementia claims assessment system. More than $ 800 million in claims have already been approved by the settlement administrator for a range of neurological and cognitive conditions. This number could increase dramatically if many initially rejected dementia claims are canceled and approved.
It is not known how many black players may have been misdiagnosed or have diagnoses voided. Over 7,000 former players have taken free neuropsychological and neurological examinations offered in the neighborhood. Some of them learned that they did not have dementia and that they might not know how their exams were marked.
Cyril Smith, an attorney for Henry and Davenport, claimed that white players’ dementia claims were approved at a rate two to three times that of black players. But Smith was unable to substantiate his claim because, he said, Seeger and the NFL had not shared any data on approval rates for dementia claims by white and black players.
Seeger said the data would be released when new tests for dementia claims and an investigation to determine whether players have been discriminated against have been referred to court.
