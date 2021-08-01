N.I.H. Director: Proof of Vaccination Is Step in ‘Right Direction’

As cases and hospitalizations increase across the country, Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said on Sunday that companies asking employees for proof of vaccination or regular testing were taking steps “in the right direction. “.

“I think anything we can do to encourage reluctant people to get vaccinated – because they will want to attend these public events – is a good thing,” Dr Collins said on “State of the Union” “from CNN.

Dr Collins said he was happy to see companies like Disney and Walmart asking their employees for the shots. And he expressed support for President Biden’s decision this week requiring federal workers to get vaccinated or, “if they are not, submit to regular testing, which is impractical.”

“I think all of these steps are going in the right direction,” Dr Collins said.

When asked if airlines should require proof of vaccination for passengers, Dr Collins said the decision was up to the airlines, but it could motivate people to get vaccinated if they want to be able to travel. .