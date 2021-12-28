N.J. Supreme Court Vacates Michelle Lodzinksi’s Murder Conviction In 1991 Killing Of 5-Year-Old Son Timothy Wiltsey – Gadget Clock



TRENTON, NJ. (CBSNewYork) — Many are calling it a stunning decision.

The New Jersey Supreme Court overturned the verdict in an infamous murder case dating back to 1991, the killing of 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey.

After five years in prison, his mother, 54-year-old Michelle Lodzinski , will be set free. She’s officially no longer a convicted murderer.

The state’s high court has tossed out Lodzinski’s 2016 conviction for killing her son.

Arline Annette told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the decision won’t sit well with many in Middlesex County.

“Not well at all. People remember that case. It was very, very sad, and I think we were relieved when they finally arrested her and convicted her,” Annette said.

Lodzinski was a struggling single mom in 1991 when she claimed Timmy disappeared from a park in Sayreville, sparking a massive manhunt.

From the very beginning, Lodzinski was the primary person of interest in this case. Investigators said she never told a consistent narrative, and kept changing vital details about the circumstances of Timmy’s disappearance.

His body was found in 1992, but little forensic evidence tied Lodzinski to the crime.

Mostly circumstantial evidence led to her 2014 arrest and 2016 first-degree murder conviction.

But a lack of evidence as to her intent convinced four of the seven high court judges to toss the conviction.

“No reasonable jury could find beyond a reasonable doubt that Lodzinski purposefully or knowingly caused Timmy’s death,” legal expert John Wisniewski said.

“Purposeful, negligent, accidental, reckless, there are a variety of standards that come into play when convicting someone for homicide and there was no proof as to any one of those characterizations,” he added.

Lodzinski’s lawyer said she burst into tears of relief when told her conviction was set aside.

She is expected to return to Florida, where she had restarted her life and gave birth to two more sons.