N.S. gas up 9.5 cents for new record price as interrupter clause invoked – Halifax

N.S. gas up 9.5 cents for new record price as interrupter clause invoked



Gas is up one other 9.5 cents as of Tuesday in Nova Scotia in yet one more record price.

The soar comes as the province’s utility and assessment board invoked its interrupter clause to alter the price of gasoline in a single day.

“This modification is important as a consequence of important shifts out there price of gasoline,” the Nova Scotia Utility and Evaluate Board stated in a Monday launch.

The change comes simply 4 days after gas costs reached a new excessive — reaching $2 per litre in some elements of the province.

As of Tuesday, all Nova Scotians are paying a minimal of 208 cents per litre on the pump for common self-serve.

Cape Bretoners proceed to pay probably the most for gasoline, now at a minimal 210 cents per litre.

Diesel was not affected by the interrupter clause, although it already rose final Friday by 4.5 cents.

The upper costs come partly due to provide chain disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as nicely as the reopening of the economic system resulting in the next demand for gasoline.

— With recordsdata from Alex Cooke.