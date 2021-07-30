N.Y.C. Mayor Pledges New Mask Guidance on Monday

De Blasio announced Monday that more than 300,000 city workers should be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests, and he called on private employers to implement vaccination mandates. The mayor also announced payments of $ 100 for those who get vaccinated at a site run by the city.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday that tens of thousands of state employees should be vaccinated or tested weekly. Health workers in public hospitals who are “in front of the patients” will need to be vaccinated and will not have the opportunity to be tested. And on Thursday, President Biden announced new requirements for federal workers to be vaccinated or tested, and urged local and state governments to offer $ 100 to anyone who wants to be vaccinated voluntarily.

The changes come as New York City faces a troubling increase in coronavirus cases from Delta. The average number of new cases has quadrupled to 1,000 per day since July.

Hospitals are not overrun as they were in the city at the height of the surge. Most of the people hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Mr de Blasio also urged city residents to take stock of the growing number of places requiring vaccinations. He praised the decision by Danny Meyer, managing director of Union Square Hospitality Group, which operates more than a dozen restaurants in New York and Washington, to require all employees to be fully vaccinated and customers to present proof. vaccination. Broadway theater owners and operators announced Friday that they will require spectators to be vaccinated and wear masks.