N.Y.’s Transit System Could Receive $10 Billion in Infrastructure Deal



“This bill includes the largest federal investment ever made in public transit and the largest federal investment in passenger rail since Amtrak was created 50 years ago,” said John Samuelsen, chairman of the Transport Workers Union. “Critical funding from this bill will be used to repair, maintain and develop these vital modes of transportation, creating thousands of new union jobs in the transportation industry. “

Mr Schumer said that $ 20 billion of the transit funds in the bill would be a new allocation, of which at least $ 1.3 billion would go to the MTA Out of the remaining total of about $ 70 billion of funding public transit, the MTA would get more than $ 9 billion, he said.

An MTA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This money would be in addition to the $ 14.5 billion in federal pandemic assistance the MTA receives. After securing $ 8 billion in federal aid last year and an additional $ 6.5 billion this year, the MTA postponed a rate hike that was slated for 2021 and resumed its capital spending plan.

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy also praised the bill, which he said in a statement included “unprecedented investments in transit, roads, bridges, l ‘clean energy and broadband, while creating thousands of well-paying jobs.

New Jersey Transit, which operates a statewide bus and train network, received $ 1.4 billion in federal assistance last year through the CARES Act. The agency used the money to offset the sharp drop in revenue caused by the drop in ridership since the pandemic began early last year. A spokesperson for NJ Transit said the agency is still awaiting official notice of what it may receive from the infrastructure bill.

Officials in New York and New Jersey have battled over how to share the emergency funds the federal government has allocated to their transit agencies. New Jersey officials argued for using traditional ventilation, but the New York side argued the MTA should get a bigger share than usual because it suffered more.

“New York’s view on its own issues is outrageous and shows a lack of awareness of the significant difficulties faced by neighboring states,” 12 members of Congress from New Jersey wrote in a July 22 letter to Nuria Fernandez, l administrator of the Federal Transit Administration. .