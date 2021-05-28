N.Y. Vaccine Incentive: Full Scholarship to Public State College

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York on Wednesday added to the rising checklist of perks and incentives provided to these getting vaccinated towards the coronavirus. He introduced that any state resident between the ages of 12 and 17 who will get a primary dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine beginning on Thursday can be entered right into a raffle to win a full-ride scholarship to a New York public college.

The motivation was designed to spur vaccinations amongst younger individuals. Many youthful individuals solely grew to become eligible just lately, and the Pfizer vaccine was not made out there to 12- to-15-year olds till earlier this month. Moderna mentioned on Tuesday that its vaccine, which is allowed just for use in adults, was powerfully efficient in 12- to 17-year-olds, and that it deliberate to apply for authorization in June.

Nonetheless, Mr. Cuomo mentioned general vaccinations within the state had declined significantly in current weeks, and younger individuals could really feel that they haven’t been thought of a precedence age group for vaccination.

“It’s an incentive for college kids,” he mentioned. “You’re planning on going to school. You might be questioning about the way you’re going to pay for it.”