Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape And Molestation

Mumbai: In a bit of stunning information, Naagin 3 fame Pearl V Puri has reportedly been arrested on the evening of June 4. He has been accused of rape and molestation. Additionally Learn – Bigg Boss 14 Contestants Information: Naagin 3 Star Pearl V Puri Supplied Rs 5 cr to Take part in New Season?

As per a report in Bollywood Bubble, Pearl has been accused of raping a lady and has been arrested for a similar. The report additionally cited a supply confirming the identical. “Pearl has been arrested yesterday (June 4) late-night after a lady and her household filed a rape and molestation case towards him in Mumbai. He’s now below police custody. We don’t know something other than this proper now,” the supply mentioned. Nevertheless, there isn’t a official assertion on this to this point. Additionally Learn – Pearl V Puri Reveals he Helped 100 Spot Boys in Lockdown by Transferring Cash

Pearl V Puri has labored in a number of tv exhibits together with Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2. He was additionally rumoured to be relationship his Naagin 3 co-star Karishma Tanna however they each have repeatedly maintained that they’re simply good pals. Earlier this yr, Pearl talked about the identical and mentioned, ”I’m staying alone in Mumbai, however I’ve pals who’ve by no means let me really feel alone. Karishma Tanna is one of these pals who has by no means let me really feel alone on this metropolis. She has performed an important function in taking care of me. She has at all times been there for me, she remains to be there and mera bahut saath diya hai. There are numerous pals who deal with me as their household. I really feel when you’re good to folks you discover good folks too. Staying alone could be very tough, so that you want folks to rely on and really feel that somebody is there for you.”