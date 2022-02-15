Entertainment

Naagin 6 Cast Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Mahek Chahal Sudha Chandran Episode Fee Details. Naagin 6 Cast Tejashwi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehak Chahal, Sudha Chandran Fee Detail of Each Episode

Tejasswi Prakash has become the most popular face of Naagin 6 this time. The show has got a huge hype even before the telecast after Tejashwi Prakash became a Naagin. Along with Naagin 6, Tejashwi Prakash’s fee is also being told in lakhs. According to media reports, Tejashwi Prakash is getting a fee of around 2 lakhs for every episode of Naagin 6. Which is a huge amount that any TV actress can get. Tejashwi Prakash’s earnings will be in lakhs on a monthly basis.

Simba Nagpal is also a big face of TV. Fans have liked the entry of Simba Nagpal in Naagin. In Bigg Boss 15, Simba Nagpal won the heart of Salman Khan along with everyone with his innocence. At the same time, for Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal is being given a fee of around 1.5 lakhs for every episode.

After coming out of films, Mehak Chahal has come in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Fans got a big surprise after seeing the entry of Mehak Chahal in the very first episode. According to the information received, Mehak Chahal is charging between 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh for every episode for Naagin 6.

Sudha Chandran has appeared in many seasons of Naagin TV show. Sudha Chandran is one of Ekta Kapoor’s favorite actresses. In such a situation, Sudha Chandran has got the advantage of being a senior in terms of earning. According to media reports, for Naagin 6, Sudha Chandran has got a fee of around 3 lakhs for every episode.

Urvashi Dholakia is also appearing on TV after a long time. Urvashi Dholakia is being paid a fee of close to 1 lakh per episode to create magic on people again with her strong acting in popular shows like Woh Bhi Naagin 6.

Adah Khan has also been identified with the Naagin series. To bring actress Ada Khan in Naagin 6, a fee of around 70 thousand is being given for every episode.

