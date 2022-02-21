Naagin 6 new promo tejasswi prakash and simba nagpal jodi wins fans heart twitter reaction.

super cute couple simba and tejaswi

Fans are giving the title of super cute couple to Simmba and Tejashwi. The pairing of Rishabh and Pratha and the love story that started is being liked. With this, a promo of Naagin 6 has also surfaced. Where a stunning serpent is seen in the bride’s look.

Shesh Nagin Tejashwi

This weekend, Tejashwi Prakash will be seen on the screen in the form of Shesh Naagin. Who will be seen destroying the destroyers of the world. At the same time, pictures of Tejashwi Prakash having fun with the rest of the cast have also surfaced from the sets of Naagin 6.

Simba Nagpal and Tejashwi Prakash

At the same time, fans are spreading like fire on social media every frame of Simba Nagpal and Tejashwi Prakash on the set. Tejashwi Prakash’s look in Naagin 6 has been kept quite simple and beautiful.

Tejaswi Prakash’s beautiful look

She has been given a salwar suit as a style. Which makes her a Punjabi kudi. After becoming a serpent, as glamorous and bold as Tejashwi is looking, she has won the hearts of fans for many years with her innocence and impeccable style in real life.