Entertainment

Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions
Written by admin
Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions

Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions

Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions

The sixth season of the supernatural show ‘Naagin’ has started airing on Colors from February 12, 2022. In this season of the show, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejashwi Yadav is in the lead role. Along with this, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal are also seen in important roles. As soon as the show started, netizens have been giving their reviews on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While many were thrilled to watch the premiere of the show, others lauded Tejasvi Prakash’s role.

‘Naagin 6’ is already a hit as fans of the show have been trending the hashtag on Twitter since its premiere. Netizens are impressed and praising Tejasswi Prakash’s role in the show. Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to the premiere of Naagin 6.

Several Twitter users shared their reviews about the latest season of the show Naagin. One of the users shared some pictures of Tejasswi Prakash from the premiere of the show and told how he liked the show. One wrote, “I loved Teja’s acting and she was looking so beautiful!! Impressed everyone on screen with her beauty and natural acting. In the first episode, it was extremely difficult to lose sight of Tejas. Looking forward to watching the second episode tonight.”

Another fan of Tejashwi Prakash’s performance wrote, “Tweet appreciation for Tejashwi. From the first dialogue to the cliff scene episode, your acting was really great, the voice modulation during the dubbing scene was awesome.

READ Also  Wajid Khan’s Wife Shares Unseen Pictures On His First Death Anniversary, Says ‘Celebrate Infiniteness’

A fan wrote, “Well done @itsmetejasswi looking amazing in Naagin 6. Loved his overall performance and his new screen avatar. Performed very well. Well, I’m looking forward to it.”

Another fan shared how Naagin is a classic yet Indian origin show. A Twitter user wrote, “The plot twist is different from the daily soap, we have seen international superheroes but #Naagin6 has an Indian traditional shade.” The user further suggested that the makers should focus more on the script.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Tejasswi Prakash shared a few before-and-after pictures of Naagin’s look from the show. The actress was looking very beautiful in a golden dress. In the caption, she wrote, “I am coming to meet you all in a different and today. This time the story will be different…” He further asked his fans to watch the show.

READ Also  Richa Chadha's statement on women: Richa Chadha web series Candy: Nowadays Richa Chadha is gathering discussion for her web series 'Candy'.

The post Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions appeared first on Jansatta.


#Naagin #Reveiw #Tejashwi #Prakashs #performance #Naagin #impressed #reactions

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Shahnaz Gill Honsla Ash Trailer Release: Shahnaz Gill Comic Timing and Diljit Dosanjh Hansla Ash Impress fans in the trailer they said this for Siddharth Shukla

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment