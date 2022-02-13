Naagin 6 Reveiw: Tejashwi Prakash’s performance in ‘Naagin 6’ impressed everyone, getting such reactions

The sixth season of the supernatural show ‘Naagin’ has started airing on Colors from February 12, 2022. In this season of the show, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejashwi Yadav is in the lead role. Along with this, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal are also seen in important roles. As soon as the show started, netizens have been giving their reviews on the micro-blogging site Twitter. While many were thrilled to watch the premiere of the show, others lauded Tejasvi Prakash’s role.

‘Naagin 6’ is already a hit as fans of the show have been trending the hashtag on Twitter since its premiere. Netizens are impressed and praising Tejasswi Prakash’s role in the show. Here’s how Twitterati are reacting to the premiere of Naagin 6.

Several Twitter users shared their reviews about the latest season of the show Naagin. One of the users shared some pictures of Tejasswi Prakash from the premiere of the show and told how he liked the show. One wrote, “I loved Teja’s acting and she was looking so beautiful!! Impressed everyone on screen with her beauty and natural acting. In the first episode, it was extremely difficult to lose sight of Tejas. Looking forward to watching the second episode tonight.”

Another fan of Tejashwi Prakash’s performance wrote, “Tweet appreciation for Tejashwi. From the first dialogue to the cliff scene episode, your acting was really great, the voice modulation during the dubbing scene was awesome.

Appreciation tweet for @itsmetejasswi

A fan wrote, “Well done @itsmetejasswi looking amazing in Naagin 6. Loved his overall performance and his new screen avatar. Performed very well. Well, I’m looking forward to it.”

Well performed @itsmetejasswi looks amazing on #Naagin6 Liked her performance and her new screen avatar. Did exceedingly.

Another fan shared how Naagin is a classic yet Indian origin show. A Twitter user wrote, “The plot twist is different from the daily soap, we have seen international superheroes but #Naagin6 has an Indian traditional shade.” The user further suggested that the makers should focus more on the script.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, Tejasswi Prakash shared a few before-and-after pictures of Naagin’s look from the show. The actress was looking very beautiful in a golden dress. In the caption, she wrote, “I am coming to meet you all in a different and today. This time the story will be different…” He further asked his fans to watch the show.

