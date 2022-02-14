Naagin 6 Review, First Episode impression: Fans are loving Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal, calls it superhit | Naagin 6 Review: The first episode of the show got a lot of love from the fans, Tejashwi – Impressed by Simmba’s chemistry

Simba Nagpal has become a soldier

Simmba Nagpal is playing the character of a soldier, whose name is Rishabh. He is looking good in his character. His chemistry with Tejashwi is also good, but the actor needs to work on his dialogue delivery a little.

Mehak Chahal Shesh Naagin

At the same time, Mehak Chahal is garnering a lot of praise in the role of Shesh Naagin, his aim is to save the country. Right now it seems that Ekta Kapoor has given more screen space to her character, so that she can emerge.

Tejashwi in the character of Pratha

Urvashi Dholakia has entered the show. Urvashi Dholakia has come to the show as a family friend of the Gujral family, who are about to get their daughters married to Rishabh and Ritesh. Pratha has also got a job as a house helper in the Gujral family function.

Trolling this character

Seeing the professor’s character in the show, you will obviously miss the professor of Money Heist, due to which the show is also being trolled. Had his character been kept original, it would have been more accurate.

great start

Overall, Naagin 6 has started well. There is a discussion among the people regarding the character and the story, which will work in favor of the show. It will be interesting to see the TRP of the first week of the show.

