Naagin fame Mouni Roy wedding with boyfriend suraj haldi mehndi photo video collection. Naagin fame Mouni Roy wedding with boyfriend suraj haldi mehndi photo video collection

Sooraj Nambiar with his bride Mouni Roy

Where before becoming a bride, you will also be amazed to see Mouni Roy’s desi style. Sooraj Nambiar is wearing a white kurta and Nehru jacket to compete with his bride Mouni Roy. Mouni Roy flaunts her bridal style with a yellow lehenga, backless blouse and heavy maang tika and ear rings.

Mouni Roy with her close friends

Arjun Bijlani, a close friend of Mouni Roy, is also seen in all these videos and pictures. Along with this, another close friend of Mouni Roy, Mandira Bedi has also reached this wedding. Mandira Bedi shared a photo of Mouni Roy and Sooraj’s turmeric on her Instagram story.

Suraj Nambiar, a banker and a businessman in Dubai

Where Mouni Roy and Sooraj are dressed in white and are all set to paint themselves in the color of turmeric. Let us also tell you that Mouni Roy’s boyfriend Sooraj has nothing to do with the entertainment industry. Suraj Nambiar is a banker and a businessman in Dubai.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar

Suraj Nambiar is associated with the Jain family of Bangalore. After dating each other for many years, Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar decided to marry each other. Mouni Roy has also posted a special picture of herself with Sooraj Nambiar before marriage.

Mouni Roy shared this photo

Where Mouni Roy has embraced Sooraj Nambiar and both are seen having a lovely smile in this photo. Mouni Roy is wearing a beautiful red dress.